Five buses impounded in relaunched fika salama crackdown

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police have impounded five buses in Luwero following the renewed fika salama operations. The impounded buses are registration number UBG 559S belonging to Robyln Coaches, UAK 206G for Eastern Nile Coaches, UAZ 609W for Baby Coaches, UAQ 045Q for Eagle Coaches, and UAY 659C for California Bus Service.

Four of the buses were in transit to Kampala city from Gulu whereas one was on its way to Arua city. On Monday, the Traffic police spokesperson Faridah Nampiima, said that they had resolved to re-launch the fika salama operations targeting reckless drivers and other offenses that are largely responsible for road carnage.

As a result, the police enhanced its checkpoint at Kiwumpa village between Luwero-Wobulenzi town council along Kampala-Gulu highway where they impounded the five buses leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Living Twazagye, the Luwero District Police Commander explains that some buses were in dangerous mechanical condition, had no route charts as well as third-party insurance and the drivers lacked valid driving licenses.

Twazagye says that the passengers were transferred to other road-worthy buses to proceed with their journeys and those with cases were transferred to Luwero Central Police Station. He says that they didn’t issue the drivers with Express Penalty tickets because some are repeat offenders.

Some bus companies were forced to hire taxis while others dispatched road-worthy buses to pick up the passengers who were stranded at Luwero Central Police Station. Robert Amula, who was traveling to Arua, said that they had to wait for close to two hours for an alternative bus, which has affected their travel schedule.

Amula said they welcome the operations, saying they should be continuous other than waiting for accidents. Over the weekend, two vehicles including a bus were involved in an accident. Last week, five inmates from Butuntumula prison died on the spot, and scores of others escaped with injuries together with their wardens in an accident along the Kampala-Gulu highway.

At least 84 people were killed and another 339 injured in various road crashes during the Martyrs’ week. According to information from the Traffic Police Directorate compiled between May 29th and June 4, 2022, at least 423 people were involved in road crashes nationwide.

*****

URN