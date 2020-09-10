Fisherman drowns in lake Albert

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 35-year-old fisherman has died in Lake Albert after his boat capsized.

The deceased has been only identified as Komakech, a fisherman attached to Mbegu landing site in Kabaale Sub county, Hoima district. His other colleague who survived is only identified as Opio.

Fred Irumba, the LC1 Chairperson Mbegu landing site told Uganda Radio Network – URN on Thursday morning that the boat accident occurred at around 5pm on Wednesday.

The boat was reportedly hit by strong winds that compelled it to capsize. Opio who survived the boat accident tried to swim for some distance before he was rescued by other fishermen. He was immediately rushed to the nearby clinic for medication.

Meanwhile, fellow fishermen on Thursday morning started a search for Komakech’s body.

When contacted for a comment Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says police was not yet notified about the boat accident.

In May, two fishermen attached to Nana landing site in Hoima district reportedly drowned in Lake Albert after their boat was hit by strong winds. One fisherman survived after he managed to swim till he was rescued.

URN