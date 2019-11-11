First batch of medical students at IUIU graduate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The first batch of medical students at Islamic University in Uganda have graduated.

The university introduced Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery course in 2014 and admitted 33 students. They were among the over 2,000 students who graduated on Saturday at the University’s main campus.

Dr Ahmed Kaweesa Ssengendo, the university’s Rector said that this has marked a milestone of the history of the university. He said that the students have attained adequate training from both Uganda and Turkey which makes them unique.

He said that the graduated students are going to reduce on the big gap of the doctor-patient ratio in the country.

Kirunda Kivenjinja, the 2nd Prime Minister who represented Museveni as the chief guest at the graduation ceremony applauded the IUIU for passing out the first batch of the medical doctors.

He noted that although IUIU Medical School is still in its early years, it has started on a strong local and

He said that IUIU has successfully pioneered the rest of the universities in becoming the first faith-based university with a strong moral foundation in Uganda.

Dr Abdulaziz Alsebail, the IUIU University Council Chairperson, urged the students to utilize the knowledge and skills attained to develop their respective countries.

The medical students lauded the university for inculcating the medical skills and promised to use the skills to cause a change in the health sector of the country.

******

URN