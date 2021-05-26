Fire guts Royal Paint factory in Makindye

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fire has gutted the Royal Paint factory in Rukulingada in Makindye division in Kampala destroying property worth millions of Shillings.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesyire says the fire started from one of the paint stores in the factory. He said a team of officers from the Police Fire and Rescue Directorate are still trying to establish the cause of the fire.

According to Owoyesgyire, there are no reported deaths or injuries since all workers vacated the factory on time. “It’s under control. But these people should also be vigilant about their neighbourhoods. For instance, how do you set up a factory in a residential area?” asked Owoyesigyire.

Herbert Nsubuga, the area LC I chairperson says that they saw huge plumes of smoke as the fire ravaged the factory at around 10 am this morning.

Kasirye Nganda Mulyanyama, the Mayor Makindye division who was among the first responders has faulted the proprietors of the factory for setting up such a facility in a residential area which he says endangers the entire neighborhood.

He explained that efforts by the Police Fire team to extinguish the fire were hampered by the lack of access roads for an emergency.

Recently, Madhivani warehouses on 5th Street Industrial area caught fire which destroyed property including medical equipment belonging to the Joint Medical stores and medicine worth Shillings 7 billion.

The 2020 annual crime report compiled by the Police Fire and Rescue Services led by Joseph Mugisa shows that 1,015 fire incidents occurred last year. The majority of the fire broke out in residential premises.

*****

URN