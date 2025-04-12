Fighting between M23, FARDC continues amid mediation in Qatar

KINSHASA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Fighting between the March 23 Movement (M23) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) soldiers/coalition has continued in North and South Kivu provinces despite the ongoing mediation between factions in Qatar’s capital, Doha.

The mediation presided over by Qatar’s President, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, started on April 9, 2025. But the exact format and agenda remain unclear since no party is revealing updates.

Fighting pitted the Lemera sector in Kalehe territory, South Kivu province, where Wazalendo and FARDC managed to dislodge M23 rebels from Shanje, Bushaku 1, 2, and Nyawaronga and surrounding areas on Thursday. There was also heavy fighting between Bukavu and Uvira in South Kivu province. Fighting also happened along the Bukavu-Uvira road in South Kivu province on Friday.

Fierce clashes also happened in Lubero territory, North Kivu province, where M23 rebels dislodged FARDC and coalition forces from about seven villages, according to locals on Thursday. On the outskirts of Masisi centre in Masisi territory, Wazalendo, since early this week, conducted offensives to dislodge M23 rebels but without success.

On Friday, M23 rebels, through their political spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, released a statement accusing FARDC and the coalition of violating cease fire. He also accused them of looting in Walikale, Kivumu and Gahwera towns as well as conducting attacks against civilians in Masisi, Walikale, Walungu, Mukenke, Rugezi and Minembwe.

FARDC has not yet responded to the accusations. Rebels have controlled major areas of North and South Kivu provinces since the resumption of insurgency in 2022.

