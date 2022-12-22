FIFA WORLD RANKINGS: Argentina 2nd, Uganda 89th

World Cup heroics earn Morocco, Cameroon ranking rises

Doha, Qatar | THE INDEPENDENT & AGENCIES | A thrilling FIFA World Cup has made a major mark on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, with several of the tournament’s surprise packages soaring up the global ladder.

Brazil however remain top despite Argentina’s victory in the final in Doha, Qatar a few days ago. A Seleção hold a narrow lead over La Albiceleste, who would have jumped ahead of their neighbours and rivals had they beaten France (3rd, plus 1) in last Sunday’s World Cup final in normal or extra time.

Morocco (11th, up 11) and Australia (27th, up 11), for example, are the latest edition’s biggest climbers, with the Atlas Lions also earning the title of ‘Mover of the Year’ having won more points (142) than any other team since the end of 2021. The Moroccans are now in their best Ranking position since April 1998, and the top ranked African team.

The likes of Cameroon (33rd, up 10), Croatia (7th, up 5) and Japan (20th, up 4) also profited from positive results in Qatar, while teams that fell short of expectations – Denmark (18th, down 8) and Belgium (4th, down 2) for example – will not be surprised to see themselves sliding down the order.

As for champions Argentina (2nd, up 1), they move up but have missed out on top spot by the narrowest of margins. Just two Ranking points prevented La Albiceleste from leapfrogging old rivals Brazil (1st, unchanged) and, had they been able to hold on to that 2-0 lead to see off France in normal time, Lionel Scaloni’s side would be in pole position right now.

In Africa, Morocco are now ahead of Senegal as Africa’s top ranked team. Uganda at 89th remain East Africa’s top ranked team.

AFRICAN TEAMS

11 Morocco 1672.35 1563.5 108.85 19 Senegal 1603.98 1584.38 19.60 30 Tunisia 1526.2 1507.54 18.66 33 Cameroon 1499.3 1471.44 27.86 35 Nigeria 1494.32 1498.47 -4.15 39 Egypt 1490.34 1486.44 3.90 40 Algeria 1486.72 1489.1 -2.38 45 Mali 1449.05 1448.85 0.20 47 Côte d’Ivoire 1441.49 1443.06 -1.57 50 Burkina Faso 1434.81 1432.25 2.56 58 Ghana 1400.02 1393 7.02 67 South Africa 1350.36 1349.59 0.77 72 Cabo Verde 1336.05 1336.05 0.00 73 Congo DR 1333.92 1333.92 0.00 79 Gabon 1305.47 1301.84 3.63 83 Guinea 1290.47 1290.47 0.00 88 Zambia 1265.15 1267.41 -2.26 89 Uganda 1260.69 1260.69 0.00 91 Benin 1247.47 1247.47 0.00 98 Equatorial Guinea 1215.66 1215.66 0.00 99 Congo 1208.79 1208.79 0.00 101 Kenya 1202.26 1202.26 0.00 102 Madagascar 1200.74 1200.74 0.00 103 Mauritania 1197.58 1197.58 0.00 113 Namibia 1164.13 1164.13 0.00 114 Mozambique 1163.56 1165.22 -1.66 116 Sierra Leone 1160.31 1160.31 0.00 117 Angola 1158.81 1155.9 2.91 118 Guinea-Bissau 1158.77 1160.71 -1.94 120 Libya 1156.74 1154.25 2.49 122 Niger 1148.53 1152.8 -4.27 124 Malawi 1144.97 1144.97 0.00 125 Zimbabwe 1138.56 1138.56 0.00 126 The Gambia 1137.57 1137.47 0.10 127 Togo 1128.92 1128.92 0.00 128 Sudan 1127.34 1127.34 0.00 129 Comoros 1123.18 1123.18 0.00 130 Tanzania 1119.89 1119.89 0.00 132 Central African Republic 1116.97 1116.97 0.00 137 Rwanda 1093.66 1093.66 0.00 138 Ethiopia 1091.19 1091.19 0.00 141 Burundi 1075.27 1076.26 -0.99 143 Eswatini 1070.89 1070.89 0.00 147 Lesotho 1061.4 1061.4 0.00 149 Botswana 1054.43 1056.46 -2.03 150 Liberia 1049.66 1049.66 0.00 165 South Sudan 983.99 983.99 0.00 180 Mauritius 932.02 932.02 0.00 181 Chad 930.22 930.22 0.00 186 São Tomé and Príncipe 908.18 908.18 0.00