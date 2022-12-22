FIFA WORLD RANKINGS: Argentina 2nd, Uganda 89th

Monday , December 26 2022
The Independent December 22, 2022 AFRICA, SPORTS, The News Today 1 Comment

Latest top 10 rankings. The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 6 April 2023. PHOTO FIFA.COM

World Cup heroics earn Morocco, Cameroon ranking rises

Doha, Qatar | THE INDEPENDENT & AGENCIES | A thrilling FIFA World Cup has made a major mark on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, with several of the tournament’s surprise packages soaring up the global ladder.

Brazil however remain top despite Argentina’s victory in the final in Doha, Qatar a few days ago. A Seleção hold a narrow lead over La Albiceleste, who would have jumped ahead of their neighbours and rivals had they beaten France (3rd, plus 1) in last Sunday’s World Cup final in normal or extra time.

Morocco (11th, up 11) and Australia (27th, up 11), for example, are the latest edition’s biggest climbers, with the Atlas Lions also earning the title of ‘Mover of the Year’ having won more points (142) than any other team since the end of 2021. The Moroccans are now in their best Ranking position since April 1998, and the top ranked African team.

The likes of Cameroon (33rd, up 10), Croatia (7th, up 5) and Japan (20th, up 4) also profited from positive results in Qatar, while teams that fell short of expectations – Denmark (18th, down 8) and Belgium (4th, down 2) for example – will not be surprised to see themselves sliding down the order.

As for champions Argentina (2nd, up 1), they move up but have missed out on top spot by the narrowest of margins. Just two Ranking points prevented La Albiceleste from leapfrogging old rivals Brazil (1st, unchanged) and, had they been able to hold on to that 2-0 lead to see off France in normal time, Lionel Scaloni’s side would be in pole position right now.

In Africa, Morocco are now ahead of Senegal as Africa’s top ranked team. Uganda at 89th remain East Africa’s top ranked team.

Uganda Cranes. PHOTO AIRTEL MEDIA

AFRICAN TEAMS

11
Morocco
 Morocco
1672.35
 1563.5 108.85
19
Senegal
 Senegal
1603.98
 1584.38 19.60
30
Tunisia
 Tunisia
1526.2
 1507.54 18.66
33
Cameroon
 Cameroon
1499.3
 1471.44 27.86
35
Nigeria
 Nigeria
1494.32
 1498.47 -4.15
39
Egypt
 Egypt
1490.34
 1486.44 3.90
40
Algeria
 Algeria
1486.72
 1489.1 -2.38
45
Mali
 Mali
1449.05
 1448.85 0.20
47
Côte d'Ivoire
 Côte d’Ivoire
1441.49
 1443.06 -1.57
50
Burkina Faso
 Burkina Faso
1434.81
 1432.25 2.56
58
Ghana
 Ghana
1400.02
 1393 7.02
67
South Africa
 South Africa
1350.36
 1349.59 0.77
72
Cabo Verde
 Cabo Verde
1336.05
 1336.05 0.00
73
Congo DR
 Congo DR
1333.92
 1333.92 0.00
79
Gabon
 Gabon
1305.47
 1301.84 3.63
83
Guinea
 Guinea
1290.47
 1290.47 0.00
88
Zambia
 Zambia
1265.15
 1267.41 -2.26
89
Uganda
 Uganda
1260.69
 1260.69 0.00
91
Benin
 Benin
1247.47
 1247.47 0.00
98
Equatorial Guinea
 Equatorial Guinea
1215.66
 1215.66 0.00
99
Congo
 Congo
1208.79
 1208.79 0.00
101
Kenya
 Kenya
1202.26
 1202.26 0.00
102
Madagascar
 Madagascar
1200.74
 1200.74 0.00
103
Mauritania
 Mauritania
1197.58
 1197.58 0.00
113
Namibia
 Namibia
1164.13
 1164.13 0.00
114
Mozambique
 Mozambique
1163.56
 1165.22 -1.66
116
Sierra Leone
 Sierra Leone
1160.31
 1160.31 0.00
117
Angola
 Angola
1158.81
 1155.9 2.91
118
Guinea-Bissau
 Guinea-Bissau
1158.77
 1160.71 -1.94
120
Libya
 Libya
1156.74
 1154.25 2.49
122
Niger
 Niger
1148.53
 1152.8 -4.27
124
Malawi
 Malawi
1144.97
 1144.97 0.00
125
Zimbabwe
 Zimbabwe
1138.56
 1138.56 0.00
126
The Gambia
 The Gambia
1137.57
 1137.47 0.10
127
Togo
 Togo
1128.92
 1128.92 0.00
128
Sudan
 Sudan
1127.34
 1127.34 0.00
129
Comoros
 Comoros
1123.18
 1123.18 0.00
130
Tanzania
 Tanzania
1119.89
 1119.89 0.00
132
Central African Republic
 Central African Republic
1116.97
 1116.97 0.00
137
Rwanda
 Rwanda
1093.66
 1093.66 0.00
138
Ethiopia
 Ethiopia
1091.19
 1091.19 0.00
141
Burundi
 Burundi
1075.27
 1076.26 -0.99
143
Eswatini
 Eswatini
1070.89
 1070.89 0.00
147
Lesotho
 Lesotho
1061.4
 1061.4 0.00
149
Botswana
 Botswana
1054.43
 1056.46 -2.03
150
Liberia
 Liberia
1049.66
 1049.66 0.00
165
South Sudan
 South Sudan
983.99
 983.99 0.00
180
Mauritius
 Mauritius
932.02
 932.02 0.00
181
Chad
 Chad
930.22
 930.22 0.00
186
São Tomé and Príncipe
 São Tomé and Príncipe
908.18
 908.18 0.00

 

 

 

 

