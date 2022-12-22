FIFA WORLD RANKINGS: Argentina 2nd, Uganda 89th

World Cup heroics earn Morocco, Cameroon ranking rises
Doha, Qatar | THE INDEPENDENT & AGENCIES | A thrilling FIFA World Cup has made a major mark on the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking, with several of the tournament’s surprise packages soaring up the global ladder.
Brazil however remain top despite Argentina’s victory in the final in Doha, Qatar a few days ago. A Seleção hold a narrow lead over La Albiceleste, who would have jumped ahead of their neighbours and rivals had they beaten France (3rd, plus 1) in last Sunday’s World Cup final in normal or extra time.
Morocco (11th, up 11) and Australia (27th, up 11), for example, are the latest edition’s biggest climbers, with the Atlas Lions also earning the title of ‘Mover of the Year’ having won more points (142) than any other team since the end of 2021. The Moroccans are now in their best Ranking position since April 1998, and the top ranked African team.
The likes of Cameroon (33rd, up 10), Croatia (7th, up 5) and Japan (20th, up 4) also profited from positive results in Qatar, while teams that fell short of expectations – Denmark (18th, down 8) and Belgium (4th, down 2) for example – will not be surprised to see themselves sliding down the order.
As for champions Argentina (2nd, up 1), they move up but have missed out on top spot by the narrowest of margins. Just two Ranking points prevented La Albiceleste from leapfrogging old rivals Brazil (1st, unchanged) and, had they been able to hold on to that 2-0 lead to see off France in normal time, Lionel Scaloni’s side would be in pole position right now.
In Africa, Morocco are now ahead of Senegal as Africa’s top ranked team. Uganda at 89th remain East Africa’s top ranked team.
AFRICAN TEAMS
|
11
|
|Morocco
|
1672.35
|1563.5
|108.85
|
|
19
|
|Senegal
|
1603.98
|1584.38
|19.60
|
|
30
|
|Tunisia
|
1526.2
|1507.54
|18.66
|
33
|
|Cameroon
|
1499.3
|1471.44
|27.86
|
|
35
|
|Nigeria
|
1494.32
|1498.47
|-4.15
|
|
39
|
|Egypt
|
1490.34
|1486.44
|3.90
|
40
|
|Algeria
|
1486.72
|1489.1
|-2.38
|
|
45
|
|Mali
|
1449.05
|1448.85
|0.20
|
|
47
|
|Côte d’Ivoire
|
1441.49
|1443.06
|-1.57
|
|
50
|
|Burkina Faso
|
1434.81
|1432.25
|2.56
|
|
58
|
|Ghana
|
1400.02
|1393
|7.02
|
|
67
|
|South Africa
|
1350.36
|1349.59
|0.77
|
72
|
|Cabo Verde
|
1336.05
|1336.05
|0.00
|
|
73
|
|Congo DR
|
1333.92
|1333.92
|0.00
|
79
|
|Gabon
|
1305.47
|1301.84
|3.63
|
|
83
|
|Guinea
|
1290.47
|1290.47
|0.00
|
88
|
|Zambia
|
1265.15
|1267.41
|-2.26
|
89
|
|Uganda
|
1260.69
|1260.69
|0.00
|
91
|
|Benin
|
1247.47
|1247.47
|0.00
|
98
|
|Equatorial Guinea
|
1215.66
|1215.66
|0.00
|
99
|
|Congo
|
1208.79
|1208.79
|0.00
|
|
101
|
|Kenya
|
1202.26
|1202.26
|0.00
|
102
|
|Madagascar
|
1200.74
|1200.74
|0.00
|
103
|
|Mauritania
|
1197.58
|1197.58
|0.00
|
113
|
|Namibia
|
1164.13
|1164.13
|0.00
|
|
114
|
|Mozambique
|
1163.56
|1165.22
|-1.66
|
116
|
|Sierra Leone
|
1160.31
|1160.31
|0.00
|
|
117
|
|Angola
|
1158.81
|1155.9
|2.91
|
|
118
|
|Guinea-Bissau
|
1158.77
|1160.71
|-1.94
|
|
120
|
|Libya
|
1156.74
|1154.25
|2.49
|
122
|
|Niger
|
1148.53
|1152.8
|-4.27
|
|
124
|
|Malawi
|
1144.97
|1144.97
|0.00
|
125
|
|Zimbabwe
|
1138.56
|1138.56
|0.00
|
126
|
|The Gambia
|
1137.57
|1137.47
|0.10
|
127
|
|Togo
|
1128.92
|1128.92
|0.00
|
128
|
|Sudan
|
1127.34
|1127.34
|0.00
|
129
|
|Comoros
|
1123.18
|1123.18
|0.00
|
130
|
|Tanzania
|
1119.89
|1119.89
|0.00
|
132
|
|Central African Republic
|
1116.97
|1116.97
|0.00
|
137
|
|Rwanda
|
1093.66
|1093.66
|0.00
|
138
|
|Ethiopia
|
1091.19
|1091.19
|0.00
|
141
|
|Burundi
|
1075.27
|1076.26
|-0.99
|
143
|
|Eswatini
|
1070.89
|1070.89
|0.00
|
147
|
|Lesotho
|
1061.4
|1061.4
|0.00
|
149
|
|Botswana
|
1054.43
|1056.46
|-2.03
|
|
150
|
|Liberia
|
1049.66
|1049.66
|0.00
|
165
|
|South Sudan
|
983.99
|983.99
|0.00
|
180
|
|Mauritius
|
932.02
|932.02
|0.00
|
181
|
|Chad
|
930.22
|930.22
|0.00
|
186
|
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|
908.18
|908.18
|0.00
Uganda needs to improve and qualify for bigger tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup.