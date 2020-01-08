FIFA President Infantino happy with progress in African football

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The President of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA), Gianni Infantino has said he is happy with the progress made in African football.

“Look at the talent from Africa that is key to the progress of many teams around the world. African talent keeps improving every time,” Infantino said this at the sidelines of the 2019 CAF Awards that took place at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh Resort in Hurghada, Egypt on Tuesday night.

The FIFA President said having the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and a group of others as some of the best footballers around the world is testimony that African football is taking quick positive strides in the right direction.

Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Asisat Oshola (Nigeria) were crowned as African Player of the Year and African Women’s Player of the Year at the Awards. Infantino made it clear that he is also happy with the systems that have been set up at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the changes many African Football Federations are trying to make in moving forward.

Last year in August, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura was also appointed General delegate to Africa and has been working from the CAF office in Cairo. As part of the process that runs till January 31st, 2020 FIFA was meant to take a full forensic audit of CAF.

FIFA was also expected to best serve all African Member Associations to bring stability, serenity, professionalism and effective football development on the African continent. Infantino said a lot of what had been projected has been achieved and made it clear things are getting better.

“FIFA has streamlined so many things and we are happy with what is taking place with several Federations in Africa.

URN