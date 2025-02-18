Femme Forte Uganda announces the launch of Her Virtual Museum honouring African feminists

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Femme Forte Uganda has announced the launch of “Her Virtual Museum of African Feminists,” a pioneering digital platform dedicated to celebrating the lives and legacies of feminist icons across the African continent. The museum will launch on March 7, 2025, just ahead of International Women’s Day as a tribute to the sheroes who, in many ways have and continue to pave the way for gender justice and more equitable society.

Rooted in the wisdom and resilience of Siblings who came before us, this museum is a space to celebrate movement wins, amplify feminist narratives, and collectively build upon the foundations of liberation laid by African feminists throughout history. Rather than merely drawing inspiration from existing frameworks, the initiative recognizes the urgent need to create alternative feminist knowledge, ones that centre African art, realities, experiences, power, and radical imaginations.

This digital archive will feature feminists, such as Leymah Gbowee, Amina Mama, Sylvia Tamale, Fatou Sow, Abena Busia, Rhoda Kalema, Solome Nakaweesi, Thelma Awori, Aya Chebbi and many others, who have shaped feminist discourse and activism across the African continent.

Initially conceived as a data bank of African feminist icons and their work, this gift has evolved into a virtual museum to provide an interactive, engaging, and immersive experience.

Penelope Sanyu, Chief Steward at Femme Forte said that the museum is more than a digital archive; it is a living, breathing testament to the power of African feminist’s past, present and future.

“By curating these stories, we not only honour our sheroes but also commit to expanding and strengthening feminist and allied movements that love and support women.”

Hellena Sakisa a youth leader and gender activist said that will be empowering the feminist history documented in one space, knowing that their stories, struggles, and victories will be preserved for future generations.

The timing of the launch is strategic, aligning with International Women’s Day to spotlight the importance of inclusion and feminist leadership. The museum represents Femme Forte’s offering to the broader feminist movement, a digital archive preserving the contributions of African feminists for future generations.

Key Features of the Virtual Museum:

Interactive Exhibits: Engaging storytelling through multimedia presentations on African feminists and their contributions.

Engaging storytelling through multimedia presentations on African feminists and their contributions. Educational Resources: Curated materials for students, educators, and activists to deepen their understanding of African feminist movements.

Curated materials for students, educators, and activists to deepen their understanding of African feminist movements. Accessible Design: Ensuring inclusivity and seamless engagement for a global audience.

The Virtual Museum of African Feminists will be accessible online at https://bit.ly/3DOCVNv.