FDC president Patrick Amuriat, MPs still in detention

SOROTI, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police in Soroti City have charged the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party President, Patrick Amuriat, Soroti City West MP Jonathan Ebwalu, and Soroti City MP Joan Alobo with assault and unlawful assembly.

They were arrested on Friday for protesting against the delayed cattle compensation.

According to Damalie Nachuha, the RPC for East Kyoga Regional Police, the FDC had informed the police of their intention to hold prayers and a rally. However, the situation escalated when the group took to the streets, blocking traffic and burning tyres.

Nachuha confirmed that the leaders are currently in police custody. She reported that some police officers were injured during the events, and the arrested individuals are being held as investigations continue.

Osborne Omoding, a member of the Teso Animal and Property Compensation Organization (TAPCO), criticized Teso MPs for choosing to protest in the streets instead of addressing the issue in Parliament. “Why can’t they mobilize their colleagues and raise this as a matter of national importance in Parliament, rather than holding protests in villages?” he asked.

Omoding highlighted that although 13,338 claimants have been compensated, the compensation process remains sluggish, with 33,664 names verified but not yet compensated.

Tom Julius Ekudo, MP for Gweri County, defended the protesters, stating that they were conducting a lawful procession intended for prayers. He claimed that police had disrupted their peaceful gathering. The protesters were advocating for cattle compensation from the government.

Moses Bitek Okot, the MP for Kyoga County and legal representative for FDC, expressed concern over access to the detained leaders, stating that it took six hours for their legal team to reach the suspects and that relatives were barred from visiting.

He emphasized that the protest was lawful and requested their release within 48 hours, asserting that their actions did not violate the law.

According to the police, the protest, which started at FDC offices in Akisim ward, turned violent when demonstrators assaulted police officers, leading to police intervention.

URN