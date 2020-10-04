FDC, NUP brace for tight Nakawa division mayoral race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Three candidates will be contesting for the Nakawa division mayoral race after nominations by the Electoral Commission. They include Forum for Democratic Change-FDC candidate Daniel Musoke, National Unity Platform-NUP flag bearer Paul Mugambe and NRM’s Bruhan Byaruhanga.

The three seek to replace the incumbent Mayor Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo, who is seeking to contest for Nakawa West MP.

Musoke who was nominated last week argues that Nakawa being a community of many ethnic voters and residents, the NUP/people power wave will not have an impact in deciding who the next mayor will be.

He added that Nakawa voters only mind about service delivery and someone’s capability to lead them out of poverty.

However, NUP’s Mugambe refuted Musoke’s view arguing that like the NRM party has failed to deliver on its promises, the FDC party also should pave way for a new wave of leadership offered by NUP.

Last week, the Electoral Commission extended the nomination exercise for persons seeking to contest for local council positions to October 5, 2020. The exercise, which initially started on September 21, was due to end on Thursday, October 1 in all the 146 districts across the country.

*****

URN