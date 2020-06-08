FDC issues revised election road map

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC has issued a revised roadmap from its party primaries.

The FDC president, Patrick Amuriat Oboi told journalists at their headquarters in Najjanankumbi that the party managed and resolved last week to proceed with their primaries in preparation for the 2021 polls.

According to FDC’s initial road map, the election of party candidates was scheduled for mid-March ahead of the national delegate’s conference.

However, this wasn’t possible because of the Covid-19 pandemic which saw government suspend all kinds of gatherings.

Now, Amuriat says they will conduct primaries for local government, parliamentary and presidential candidates between July and September respectively.

“We intend to hold party primaries in the month of July and August for local government and August/September for parliament and president,” Amuriat said.

He also says that the party leadership resolved that the members of the incumbent National Executive Committee (NEC) stay in office until they are able to hold internal polls to replace them.

Amuriat also disclosed that the party has also approved a manifesto development committee under the leadership of the former Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Philip Wafula Oguttu.

The other members are Salaamu Musumba, the FDC Vice President in Charge of Eastern Uganda, Dr. Joseph Tindyebwa, Betty Aol, the Leader of Minority in Parliament, Albert Oduman Okello, the former Bukedea County MP, Jack Sabiiti, the Former Rukiga MP and Mukalazi Kibuuka.

It is unclear whether or not the 2021 polls will take place given the disruptions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Electoral Commission road map, by now the nomination of Special Interest Group candidates should have been concluded.

The nomination of candidates for local, parliamentary and presidential elections is scheduled for July and August.

