FDC disputes Kawempe North by-election results

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC has said that the results of last week’s Kawempe North by-election didn’t reflect the strength of the party.

Speaking to journalists at Najjanankumbi the party headquarters, Patrick Amuriat Oboi, on Tuesday, the party president said the votes allocated to their candidate Sadat Mukiibi didn’t reflect the support that the party has in the area. “As we congratulate the declared winner of the by-election, we wish to cast doubt on the result allocated to our candidate which places him a distant 5th in the contest. Having previously participated in elections in Kawempe North, we affirm that this result can never be a reflection of our strength in this particular constituency and believe that this could have been caused by the confusion created by the military in some polling stations including those whose votes never got to be counted,” Amuriat said.

According to the declared results, Mukiibi who is commonly known as Khalifa Aganaga got 239 votes coming behind Elias Nalukoola Luyimbaazi of the National Unity Platform the winner who scored 17,764, followed by Faridah Nambi of the ruling National Resistance Movement with 8,593 votes.

Others who defeated Mukiibi include; Murerwa Hanifah Karadi with 381 and Lusswa Luwemba Muhammad with 240 votes. Both were independents. Amuriat said that the Electoral Commission must be brought to account for organizing what he called a terrible by-election.

Amuriat also said their other candidate Ssebunya Sharif for the Councilor Kazo-Angola Central will be seeking court redress after the Electoral Commission failed to declare who the winner of that position was. This was because the Kazo Angola area which was also voting for a councillor at the Kawempe Division was one of the areas whose results were cancelled owing to the destruction of polling material. “We shall be embarking on a court process to demand cost incurred during this election exercise for our candidate,” Amuriat said.

His complaints follow those of the NRM which has accused NUP of orchestrating electoral violence that President Yoweri Museveni partly blames for the loss of his candidate. The NRM has also indicated that it will be challenging the results in court. But Amuriat said while the NRM has a right to contest the outcome of the by-election, the FDC views this challenge as an attempt to undermine the democratic process and disregard the will of the people. “We believe the people of Kawempe North have made their choice clear, despite the intimidating presence of security forces, bribery, and rigging machinery. Museveni must have the decency to respect the decision of the people,” Amuriat said.

Amuriat also condemned the attacks on journalists by security forces. Several journalists were targeted while covering the election. Many of them sustained injuries after they were assaulted by security forces. “The FDC is further concerned over the brutal treatment of journalists covering the Kawempe North by-election. Reports indicate that journalists were subjected to physical assault, arrest, confiscation, and destruction of their equipment, and many are still receiving medical attention in hospitals. We in the FDC, wish to express our solidarity and empathy with journalists who were brutalized and battered,” he said.

He called for accountability and justice for those affected by the violence, ensuring that journalists can work without fear of intimidation or harm,” Amuriat said.

URN