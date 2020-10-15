FDC contemplates forming alliances with other opposition forces

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party leadership in Masaka district is contemplating forming alliances with other opposition candidates after failing to field candidates for all parliamentary positions in the area.

FDC has only managed to front two candidates out of the six parliamentary seats Masaka district.

They include Godfrey Kayemba Afaayo, the incumbent Mayor of Masaka City who is the Kimanya-Kabonera Division parliamentary seat and Lydia Nalunkuuma who is running from the Masaka City Woman MP seat.

Joseph Ssezonga, the FDC General Secretary for Greater Masaka sub-region, says they run short of candidates who would contest on the party ticket for the available parliamentary positions in the area.

He, however, says they are considering rallying behind other opposition candidates for the positions, where they haven’t fielded candidates.

Ssenzoga attributes the shortage of candidates to the growing fear among people to identify with opposition political parties.

Besides parliamentary candidates, FDC also failed to field candidates for elective local government positions.

For instance, FDC candidates did find a suitable candidate to replace Kayemba on the position of Masaka City Mayor.

The party also failed to sponsor a candidate for the position of Masaka LC V Chairperson.

However, Ssenzoga says this presents the party with an opportunity to better reorganize for the tough times ahead with a few committed people.

Bernard Mugenyi, one the FDC campaign coordinators in Masaka District, says they will identify other opposition candidates to support and eventually inform the top party leadership.

The nomination of parliamentary candidates kicked off this morning nationwide and will end tomorrow.

URN