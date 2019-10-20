FDC blasts Nandala Mafabi over Museveni

Members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) rapped their secretary general for attending Independence Day ceremonies in Sironko district. FDC say it passed a resolution barring its members from attending events presided over by President Museveni. FDC officials led by party spokesperson Ibrahim Semujju Nganda said Mafabi will have to face the party disciplinary committee for violating a party resolution. A beaming Mafabi was seen standing in the queue to welcome Museveni and visiting Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to Sironko district where Mafabi is an area MP. Mafabi is one of the drafters of the aforementioned resolution and is under fire from the rank and file of FDC. Mafabi, a former party presidential candidate is yet to comment on the matter.

Share on: WhatsApp