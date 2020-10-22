FDC and DP fail to field candidates for MP seats in Arua city

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change- FDC and Democratic-Party leaders in Arua city are in a dilemma after failing to attract candidates for elective positions.

Records from the Electoral Commission offices in Arua city indicate that FDC party only nominated candidates for two constituencies of Arua Central and City Woman while DP failed to field candidates for City Woman and Ayivu East.

DP’s Kevin Muduru of Ayivu East Division contested as an independent candidate while Hadaad Salim formerly of FDC moved to join National Unity Platform-NUP for Arua central MP seat and Christine Abia joined the Alliance for National Transformation-ANT and will contest for the Arua city woman seat.

Hajji Hakim Moli, the regional Electoral Commissioner for FDC in-charge of West Nile says most of their aspirants defected to other political parties. He however maintains that FDC party still has more support in Arua city and West Nile. He adds that they have set up a team to investigate why some of their potential leaders opted to join other parties.

Meanwhile, Fadhil Lemeriga the chairperson DP Arua and spokesperson for Northern Region says there was fear among some of their members who opted for the independent ticket for fear of being labelled opposition supporters.

According to Lemeriga, DP was looking at tested leaders who would abide by the party rules and be able to stand the party pressure of working within a given time frame.

In next year’s elections, FDC will have 20 parliamentary candidates up from 12 in 2016, in the 13 districts of West Nile while DP has 11 from 6 they had in 2016.

URN