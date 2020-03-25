Father of baby who tested positive to COVID-19 on the run

Iganga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Iganga district is hunting for Ivan Kavuma, the father of an eight months old baby who tested positive for COVID-19. The baby is one of the five new cases that tested positive to the virus today, bringing the number of Ugandan cases to 14.

It is suspected that the baby picked the virus from the father, a resident of Nkono village in Iganga municipality who traveled back from Kisumu, Kenya early last week. Although the Ministry of Health said that the parents would now be put under quarantine for further examination, the father has been reported to be missing.

According to his relatives in Iganga, Kavuma fled from his home alongside two of his daughters and a house help upon learning that he was being sought after. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Kavuma’s wife who spoke on condition of anonymity says that their neighbors tasked them to seek medical attention, a request her husband declined. “I tried to convince my husband to seek medical attention after suffering from persistent cough but he refused and decided to flee in the middle of the night alongside our other two children,” he says.

James Mubi, the Busoga East police spokesperson says that detectives have conducted background checks with Kavuma’s distant relatives and friends but all of them denied having contact with him.

Meanwhile, the district health officer, David Muwanguzi says that Kavuma’s wife tested negative and was advised to quarantine herself.

URN