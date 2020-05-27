Farmers shy away from designated produce collection centres

Kayunga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers in Kayunga district are scared of delivering agricultural produce to the designated collection centres after reports that three COVID-19 positive truck drivers were picked from the area.

Kayunga district taskforce designated four produce collection centres in different sub-counties to ease trade because of the lockdown. The collection centres include Kaligita P/S playground in Kangulumira sub county, Kamuli Umea P/S playground in Nazigo, Ntenjeru Ssaza playground and Kayonza P/S playground in Kayonza sub county.

However, the Health Ministry and Kayunga COVID-19 district surveillance team have traced three COVID-19 positive truck drivers to Kangulumira sub county. The truck drivers were taken into isolation while their 65 primary contacts were quarantined.

As a result, several farmers and traders are now scared of taking produce to the collection centre for fear that they could be surrounded and picked up by the surveillance team whenever positive cases are identified in the area.

Sarah Najjemba, a banana farmer in Kangurumira says she finds it hard now to deliver produce to the collection centre for fear of getting in contact with COVID-19 positive truckers.

Bonny Nsubuga, another produce trader says truck drivers especially from Kenya and Tanzania now shy away from coming to the centres which affects the sale of produce such as tomatoes, pawpaws and pineapples.

The Kangulumira LC III chairperson Robert Kiggundu notes that much as trade is being affected by Covid-19, life is more important. He advises residents to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive guidelines by delivering their produce to the centres.

Kayunga Resident District Commissioner Kkomeko Mwanamoiza says that the task force can’t quarantine farmers and traders once they comply with the COVID-19 preventive guidelines. She advises residents to continue observing the guidelines especially at this time when the district is registering some positive cases.

URN