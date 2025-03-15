Farmers in Arua gear up for mid-March rains

ARUA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | For the past three weeks, John Angupale has been going to his one-acre garden to plough and collect crop residues inanticipation of the mid-March rains.

Angupale argues that for small-scale farmers like him, the onset of the rainy season is both a blessing and a challenge, meaning that their good harvests depend on how well they have prepared their land, seeds, and tools before the first drops fall.

“Proper land preparation is key to maximizing yields, so I started clearing my fields in late February. Inland preparation, I remove weeds and crop residues that could harbor pests,” Angupale said.

According to Angupale, the tips he has got from extension officers in person and through radio talk shows have guided him to take advantage of early land preparation amid the rapidly changing climate, coupled with erratic rains.

“Ploughing early allows the soil in my garden to absorb moisture more effectively once the rains begin,” he said, adding, “The rains wash away weak soils, so I make sure my land is also covered with compost and organic manure to enrich the soil.”

In Vurra Sub-county, Christine Adiru has already bought drought-resistant and early-maturing seeds.

Adiru said the unpredictable weather patterns of recent years have taught her to be cautious.

In the past three years, she has noticed that sorghum, hybrid maize, beans, and groundnuts are among the crops that give her good harvests.

“We have been advised to use certified seeds to get a good yield. I prepare early so that no drop of rain is wasted,” she said.

Nelson Adile, the Arua District Agriculture Officer, acknowledged that early preparation is key in getting bountiful harvests, given the ever-changing and unpredictable weather.

While the rains would bring much-needed water, they could also cause soil erosion if not properly managed.

Adile advised farmers in the region to dig trenches, plant cover crops, and use mulching techniques to prevent water from washing away topsoil.

With climate change causing unpredictable rainfall patterns, farmers now heavily rely on weather forecasts from local radio stations, agricultural officers, and mobile apps to get real-time updates.

Adile asked farmers to desist from planting crops in wetlands and valleys, as their crops will be greatly affected when rains are above normal.

According to the recently released March to May seasonal climate outlook by the Department of Meteorological Services through the Ministry of Water and Environment (MWE,) the districts in northwestern Uganda; Arua, Maracha, Koboko, Terego, Yumbe, Obongi, Moyo, Adjumani, Madi Okollo, Zombo, Nebbi, and Pakwach) are expected to continue experiencing dry conditions until mid to late March.

Rainfall is expected to be near normal in the region, with the heaviest rainfall expected by early to mid-May and a slight decrease in early June.

Dr. Alfred Okidi, The permanent secretary in the Ministry, noted in the weather outlook that the predicted rainfall required timely action to mitigate risks and take advantage of favorable conditions.

“This forecast should guide planning in all climate-sensitive sectors to enhance economic resilience and community well-being,” said Dr. Okidi.

“The MWE through the Department of Meteorological Services will continue monitoring the weather patterns and regularly issue updates to support planning and decision-making,” he added.

****

URN