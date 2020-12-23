Face shields don’t protect you from Covid-19 – Health ministry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Health Ministry has come out to discourage the use of the face shields as an alternative to face masks.

The Ministry of Health has recently noted the increasing numbers of Ugandans using face shields instead of face masks as a preventive measure against Covid-19, Minister Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu said.

According to the minister, face shields give limited protection to the nose and mouth yet the virus can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough.

They also leave a lot of uncovered space around these areas enabling some droplets and aerosols (airborne particles that are thinner than droplets) to reach them.

However, the face masks protect individuals by preventing the droplets from landing onto their lips and nose, the major areas through which the Covid-19 virus enters the body.

Masks also prevent infected persons from dispersing virus laden droplets as they talk, cough or sneeze and in so doing they protect others near them.

The minister urges that in case a person uses the face shield, they should also put a face mask as an additional protection.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak early this year, the Ministry of Health issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to all Ugandans should follow to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and putting on face mask was one of them.

The Ministry also issued guidelines for the use of facemasks which included the type of face masks to be used by the public.

The community was encouraged to use non-medical masks made out of fabrics e.g. cotton masks and also the medical masks which include; N95, KN95 and surgical masks.

