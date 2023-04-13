Eyes on Uganda as All Africa Junior Golf tournament is set

Kigo, Uganda | Phillip Corry | Team Uganda has an opportunity to show what they can do on the continent when the All Africa Junior Team Championship tees off from April 15-21 at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

The four day continental tournament was launched by the Uganda Golf Union together with various sponsors and the government sports body National Council of Sports at the venue of the tournament.

“We feel very confident going into this tournament and we are looking forward to the challenge,” Joseph Akena, Captain of the Boy’s team said after a practice round of the championship course. “We have trained enough and we know how to handle the course.”

15 African Nations have confirmed there participation in this World Junior Golf Cup qualifier the countries include Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Uganda.

Each country is made up of Boys teams of 4 and Girls with 3 the best scores of the top 3 in the boys category count while the girls of the best two scores per day.The mode of play is stroke play over 72 holes for the 4 days.

Uganda’s team has Joseph Akena, Ibrahim Ssemakula, Juma Abiti, Abdul Kakeeto while the girls team has Frista Birabwa ( Captain), Vivian Achen, Winnie Musuya , the coach is Flavia Namakula while the team manager is Sam Kacungira.

South Africa are the defending champions for both Boys and Girls.

The top 3 nations will book a slot at the Toyota World Junior Golf Cup in Japan later this year.

The sponsors for this 4 day tournament are World governing golf body Royal and Ancient,NCS, Pepsi Uganda, Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The tournament Director is UGU Vice President Dr Jackson Were.