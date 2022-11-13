Explosion hits Türkiye’s Istanbul, leaving casualties: governor

Monday , November 14 2022
The Independent November 13, 2022 WORLD 1 Comment

Istanbul, Turkey | Xinhua | An explosion hit Türkiye’s largest city Istanbul on Sunday, causing casualties, says Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya.

The explosion hit the busy pedestrian Istiklal avenue on the European side of the city at 4:20 p.m. local time (1320 GMT), said Yerlikaya on his Twitter account.

“We have casualties and wounded,” the governor noted, without providing specific numbers.

The sound of the blast rippled through the entire historic Beyoglu district and caused severe panic, local media reported.

Police, firefighters, and ambulances arrived at the blast scene, while the cause of the explosion has yet to be clear.

  1. http://www.fooddoz.com
    November 13, 2022 at 6:41 pm

    The Turkish police should investigate the cause of the explosion.

    Reply

