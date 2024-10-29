Excitement as Uganda National Lottery launches SPIN4CASH online

A new instant gaming experience now available in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | ITHUBA Uganda, the official operator of the Uganda National Lottery has today launched online SPIN4CASH, a popular instant game now available for users on the Uganda National Lottery website and mobile App.

“This development marks an exciting expansion in Uganda’s lottery options. SPIN4CASH has captivated players at retail outlets across the country and is now accessible online,” ITHUBA Uganda said in a statement.

SPIN4CASH allows participants to spin a digital wheel for a chance to win instant cash prizes, allowing players to win their share of Sh2 billion.

Michelle Van Trotsenburg, Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs at ITHUBA Uganda, highlighted the significance of the launch: “Games like SPIN4CASH utilise our exclusive instant gaming development and prowess at ITHUBA. They bring a whole new way for people to enjoy the Uganda National Lottery. We’re excited to expand our online portfolio and remain committed to providing a platform that offers individuals life-changing opportunities. To celebrate, we’re offering all new participants who register on the Uganda National Lottery platforms a bonus of sh1,000 for the 1st spin for a chance to win.@

According to the head of marketing, participants will now be able to play all the Uganda National Lottery on one platform, with SPIN4CASH as the newest addition to the current game portfolio which includes games such as POWERBALL, LOTTO, DAILY LOTTO and SPORTSTAKE 10

How to Play SPIN4CASH Online

Participants can join the game by registering on the Uganda National Lottery website (www.nationallottery.go.ug), or on the mobile app which is available to download from the website.:

Once the registration is complete, the Participant has to top-up their wallet on their online account or alternatively can play using mobile money on MTN or Airtel. Select the SPIN4CASH game. Choose a wager amount: UGX 500, UGX 1,000, or UGX 2,000. Click on the “SPIN NOW” button to spin the wheel. The prize amount will be revealed after the wheel has stopped spinning. A message appears at the end of the game to notify the Participant of the outcome. The Participant may play for the same wager amount again by selecting the SPIN AGAIN! button or click the back arrow to select a different wager amount. All winnings will be deposited directly into the participant’s Uganda National Lottery wallet. If the amount exceeds UGX 20 Million the player will need to go to their nearest ITHUBA UGANDA office to claim their winnings.

NOTE: All participants must be 18 years or older. Play responsibly.