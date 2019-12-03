Events promoter Bajjo asks court to dismiss charges against him

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Events Promoter Andrew Mukasa also known as Bajjo has asked Buganda Road Magistrates Court to dismiss charges against him of inciting violence and offensive communication.

While appearing before Grade One Magistrate Marion Mangeni on Monday, Bajjo says he is tired of attending court regularly with the prosecution not ready to bring witnesses to testify against him.

The Presiding Magistrate however simply put his plea on record citing that she will put it to the Trial Magistrate Stella Maris Amabilis when she returns. The Trial Magistrate Amabilis was not in court as she was reportedly unwell.

Bajjo’s lawyer Shamim Malende equally told the presiding Magistrate to dismiss charges against her client arguing that the trial Magistrate had previously in November threatened to do the same if Prosecution fails to turn up with witnesses.

But Mangeni rejected their plea citing that she had been given instructions to adjourn the matter to another date. She accordingly adjourned the case to January 13th, 2020 and extended Bajjo’s bail till then.

However, Bajjo’s lawyer Malende was not happy with the presiding Magistrate’s conduct by saying that she was not willing to record what Bajjo was saying in court.

The Prosecution alleges that Bajjo during the month of June 2019 at various places in Masaka, Kampala and Banda incited the public to do acts of violence against the person of the President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

It is also alleged that and in the same areas, with intentions to disturb the person and privacy of President Museveni, Bajjo recorded a video using his phone and posted it on social media saying that he wanted to overthrow the legitimate government of Uganda before 2021 elections.

*****

URN