EU’s von der Leyen undergoes 2nd self-isolation in two weeks

The Independent October 17, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, Health, WORLD Leave a comment

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen arrives for the EU autumn summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 15, 2020. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen started to self-isolate on Thursday after a workmate tested positive for COVID-19, she said on twitter.

Brussels, Belgium | XINHUA |     European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen started to self-isolate on Thursday after a workmate tested positive for COVID-19, she said on twitter.

“I have just been informed that a member of my front office has tested positive to COVID-19 this morning,” she tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

“I myself have tested negative. However as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation,” she tweeted.

She was attending the summit of heads of state and government of the EU member states in Brussels when she made the announcement.

It was her second self-isolation in just two weeks. On Oct. 5, she had to self-isolate after being informed that she had contact with a COVID-19 patient during her trip to Portugal.

XINHUA

