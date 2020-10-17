EU’s von der Leyen undergoes 2nd self-isolation in two weeks

Brussels, Belgium | XINHUA | European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen started to self-isolate on Thursday after a workmate tested positive for COVID-19, she said on twitter.

“I have just been informed that a member of my front office has tested positive to COVID-19 this morning,” she tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

“I myself have tested negative. However as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation,” she tweeted.

She was attending the summit of heads of state and government of the EU member states in Brussels when she made the announcement.

It was her second self-isolation in just two weeks. On Oct. 5, she had to self-isolate after being informed that she had contact with a COVID-19 patient during her trip to Portugal.

