EU, police takes fight against crimes to Masaka slums

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The European Union and Uganda police have extended the fight against crimes in slum areas in Masaka region.

A campaign to fight crime in slum areas in greater Masaka region was unveiled on Friday during a town hall meeting at Mariaflo hotel.

The campaign is jointly sponsored by EU, International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Uganda Police Force.

Michael Kisitu, the coordinator of the project International Organization for Migration told the meeting that the project is intended at boosting trust between slum communities and police to exchange ideas on preventing radicalization and strengthening stability to fight crimes such as terrorism.

He says they intend to empower youths and women in slum areas of Masaka to enhance their potential and resilience to fight crime since criminals always target young people in slums.

Kisitu says a study they conducted showed that unemployment and drug abuse among youths in slums is the leading cause of crime, saying they have to engage them in some work.

Kisitu says that they intend to equip youths with skill to make them productive citizens and thus become constructive and positive forces in their communities.

Hussein Nsobya, an officer from the Police Anti-Terrorism unit, says many youths need quick and easy money without working, which draws them into terrorism and other criminal activities.

He says during the campaign, they will sensitize youths and other people in slum areas to change their mindset.

Luke Owesigire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, says they decided to extend the program to other parts of the country after completing slum areas in Kampala.

URN