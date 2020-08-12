EU Ambassadors visit NUP offices in Kamwokya

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform has expressed confidence that the international community is beginning to believe in the group bidding to take power in the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

The confidence was raised after a four-hour meeting between NUP leaders and a delegation of Ambassadors from the European Union. The team led by the Head of the EU Delegation to Uganda Ambassador Attilio Pacifici had paid a courtesy call to the NUP/People power secretariat at Kamwokya.

After the meeting, the party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonnyi declined to divulge details about the engagement but said that the visit was in recognition of the NUP as a fully registered and serious political actor in Uganda’s political landscape. He added that the people power pressure group had already started engagements with the EU Delegation before its transformation to a political party,

Ssenyonnyi said that today’s meeting was also used to unveil the objectives of the National Unity Platform as a political party seeking political power in Uganda to the EU as a strong pillar in supporting and funding of Uganda’s policies and economy.

He added that the EU Ambassadors wanted to know more about NUP’s preparedness to participate in the forthcoming general elections. He said the delegation has committed to engaging the government on the matter to ensure that this time around, the ground is leveled for all contenders.

Meanwhile, Ssenyonnyi downplayed reports that people power activities are funded by the EU, adding that all their political activities as of now,are funded by Ugandan well-wishers.

URN