Ethiopia earns over 400 mln USD from horticulture exports in first 7 months of fiscal year

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | Ethiopia earned 413.82 million U.S. dollars from horticulture exports in the first seven months of the current Ethiopian Fiscal Year 2022/2023 which started on July 8, an Ethiopian official said Thursday.

The revenue amount was collected from the export of flowers, fruits and vegetables, Mekonen Solomon, horticulture export account coordinator at the Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture, was quoted by the state media outlet Ethiopian Press Agency, as saying.

Ethiopia obtained 348.12 million U.S. dollars from flower exports and 65.7 million U.S. dollars from fruit and vegetable exports in the reported period.

The flower export revenue, in particular, grew by nearly 20 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Ethiopia’s flower exports are the second-highest foreign currency grossing export items for the East African country, next to coffee exports.