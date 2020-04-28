Estranged husband cuts down garden to evict family

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A woman in Mukono district is up in arms against the decision by her estranged husband to slash their crop garden with intentions of chasing them off the family land.

Moses Musisi, a resident of Nakisunga in Mukono District descended on the family garden measuring half an acre on Monday evening and slashed down all crops including bananas, jack fruit, coffee, Avocado and pawpaw trees claiming that he had sold off the land to clear a bank loan.

The same land hosts the family house where Musisi’s wife, Florence Nansubuga stays with 12 children. Musisi has more two families, which are found in different areas. Nansubuga says the contested land has been the only source of survival for her children and grandchildren.

She however, says that she is puzzled that her husband decided to slash the entire garden yet he doesn’t support the family.

The couple’s daughter, Mary Namusisi, says this isn’t the first time their father is trying to sell the family land. She discloses that Musisi handed the title of the same land sometime back to a bank, which he owed Shillings 2.5 million but they managed to solicit for money and paid off the debt and retained the land.

Namusisi claims that they have suffered together with their mother because of their father.

Musisi says the contested land belongs to him and is registered in his name.

Despite the fact that he doesn’t reveal where he got the loan, Musisi says he was nearly arrested for defaulting, which prompted him to sell off the land.

Musisi explains that after failing to pay off the loan, he gathered all his children to find a solution in vain, which left him with no option but to dispose of the land.

Musisi’s neighbor, Matilida Nasekwe, says she isn’t surprised with his behavior, saying he has deserted his family for over a year. Mubarak Ssekikubo, the Nakisunga Sub County LC 3 Chairperson condemns Musisi’s conduct.

“I don’t think this is the right time to cut down food. My office has learnt about the incident and we are going to ensure investigations are conducted through the rightful channel,” he said.

URN