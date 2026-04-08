Equity Bank rolls out new digital platform to transform business banking

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Bank Uganda has unveiled Equity Online for Business, a new digital platform aimed at simplifying financial management and improving efficiency for enterprises of all sizes.

Launched at the Protea Hotel Kampala today, the platform marks a significant upgrade from the bank’s previous system, EazzyBiz, offering enhanced speed, security, and convenience to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

The Executive Director Claver Serumaga said the platform was built in response to the changing nature of commerce.

“Commerce is evolving rapidly, with customers expecting immediacy, reliability and seamless integration. Equity Online for Business responds to these needs by consolidating all essential financial tools into one platform, enabling businesses to manage accounts, supplier payments, payroll, recurring bills, foreign transactions and reconciliations with clarity and efficiency,” he said.

The bank announced that all business customers will now transition to the new platform for digital transactions, with the system retaining previous capabilities while introducing more advanced features to enhance financial management.

Serumaga described the platform as more than just an online banking portal, noting that it is designed to eliminate inefficiencies and support real-time decision-making.

Businesses using the platform will benefit from improved cash flow management, including real-time visibility across accounts, multi-currency tracking, and automated transfers that help optimise treasury operations. The system also offers enhanced performance, reliability, and a modern user experience with simplified navigation and customisable settings.

Corporate clients can independently manage user access through self-administration features, allowing them to onboard, control, or deactivate users without relying on the bank. The platform is accessible on web browsers, mobile applications, and integrated systems such as enterprise resource planning tools.

The system also incorporates real-time analytics, automated reconciliations, and management dashboards to help businesses reduce accounting burdens, minimise cash leakages, and make more informed financial decisions.

Security remains a key focus, with features such as One-Time Password verification via email or SMS, token-based authentication, enhanced password protection, and structured approval workflows.

Additional capabilities include instant inter-country transfers, real-time foreign exchange updates, and integrated statutory and bill payments, positioning the platform as a driver of a more digital, cash-lite economy.

For users like Hassan Abdullah, the platform has already changed how business is conducted. “I used to be the first at the bank and the last to leave. Now I run almost everything from my desk or phone. We’re close to 100 percent digital, and honestly, this is one of the best platforms I’ve seen,” he said.

Immaculate Asiimwe, the head of payments and channels at Equity Bank Uganda said the platform gives business owners greater control and flexibility.

“We are giving business owners full control to manage operations in real time. Upload files, pay salaries, approve international transfers. Everything you need is done instantly with no waiting or back-office delays,” she said.

She added that the platform enables businesses to handle everything from taxes and utility payments to cash flow management directly from their devices, while maintaining strong security controls.

“Getting started is simple. Each business has a dedicated relationship manager to guide setup, provide training and ensure you are confident using the platform. Managing your business has never been this easy,” she said.

From a regulatory perspective, Bank of Uganda welcomed the innovation, noting its role in strengthening the country’s payment systems.

Tumubweine Twinemanzi said the central bank’s focus is to ensure that payment systems are stable, resilient, and trusted.

“This is an innovation in many ways. Our role is to support systems that people can trust for their transactions, while also encouraging innovation in the financial sector,” he said.