Equity Bank and Water.org to jointly help expand access to clean water and sanitation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Bank Uganda and Water.org have sealed a collaboration pact that is set to accelerate access to clean water and improved sanitation across the country.

Speaking at the partnership launch event at Protea Hotel on Wednesday, Equity Bank Uganda Director of Public Sector and Social Investment Catherine Psomgen described the partnership as “a bold step in our journey to transform lives and livelihoods through inclusive and sustainable financial solutions.”

She highlighted that the initiative builds on successful collaboration that began in 2011 between Water.org and Equity Bank Kenya, which pioneered innovative financing models such as the Maji Loan and Jamii Safi Loan, helping thousands of households and communities gain access to safe water and better sanitation. Building on that regional success, a 2023 assessment identified Uganda as a country with significant unmet demand for water and sanitation financing.

“The partnership therefore seeks to introduce affordable and accessible financial products tailored for the water, sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector, an effort that aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 13 (Climate Action),” said Psomgen.

Stakeholders from government, development agencies and the private sector witnessed the launch of the partnership.

Through the collaboration, Equity Bank Uganda will deploy its EquiGreen Loan portfolio to finance water and sanitation initiatives for households, micro, small and medium enterprises and community-based organisations. The program also includes capacity building for bank staff, technical assistance from Water.org and data-driven impact monitoring to ensure measurable social outcomes.

“Access to clean water is not just a basic need; it is a foundation for health, productivity and economic empowerment,” said Psomgen. “Through partnership, we are not only financing water and sanitation, but we are also financing dignity, health and opportunity.”

In his remarks Water.org Africa Regional Director Francis Musinguzi noted that “water is not only a social service but a primary factor for development. There is no project you can run that is not linked to water.” He underscored the importance of local partnerships and self-driven investments, noting, “68% of Ugandans don’t have access to clean water, and to reduce this gap, we require about UGX 10 trillion every year. And that is why Water.org sought the partnership of a financial institution to help in financing solutions.”

Musinguzi highlighted that sustainable financing, digital innovation, and strong ecosystems are key to expanding water networks and creating lasting impact.

Dr Callist Tindimugaya, Commissioner for Water Resources at the Ministry of Water, commended the initiative, sharing that the government is developing a water investment program aimed at expanding water and sanitation access nationwide. “Partnerships like this are key to ensuring that every Ugandan family can access safe water and dignified sanitation, a shared vision with the government,” said Dr Tindimugaya.

Meanwhile, Yunia Musazi, Executive Director of UWASANET, lauded the partnership as a model for sustainable financing in the WASH sector, adding that Uganda loses an estimated Shs6 trillion annually due to inadequate water and sanitation services.