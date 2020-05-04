Entebbe residents irked by selective distribution of relief items

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of residents in Entebbe Municipality is frustrated about the selective distribution of relief items from well-wishers.

Well-wishers mainly politicians, business people and residents have since donated relief items to residents following delays by the government to distribute relief food.

According to Entebbe Municipal Mayor, Vincent DePaul Kayanja, there are 65,000 vulnerable people in the municipality and include casual workers, taxi drivers, boda boda riders, sex workers and the elderly among others.

Entebbe COVID-19 taskforce headed by Deputy Resident District Commissioner Njuki Mbabali has so far received a total of 13,200 kilograms of maize flour, 2,000 kilograms of beans and 600 kilograms of sugar from well-wishers.

Mbabali says all the items have been distributed by Uganda Red Cross Society to mainly persons with disabilities, persons living with HIV, the elderly and orphanages.

However, some residents who say they are also in need are complaining about the selective distribution of the donations.

Nabaweesi Maurisiya, a resident of Kigungu Central Parish is not happy saying it is unfair because she was not among the 30 people who received food in the village.

Nabaweesi, a mother of four children used to sell tomatoes and onions before the lockdown.

Ashraf Muwonge, a resident of Katabi- Mutanda says that he is forced to borrow money from his friends to buy food to feed his five months pregnant wife.

However, Mbabali and the Kigungu Central Area Chairperson, Musa Yiga Lukomera says that their hands are tied. Mbabali however says that Entebbe could receive the government relief food by end of next week.

Lukomera says that out of the 1,000 vulnerable people in Kigungu Central, 30 have got relief food. Robert Kiggundu, the chairperson Uganda Red Cross Society Entebbe Branch is urging more people to donate so that all vulnerable people in the area can benefit.

