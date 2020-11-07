Energy minister launches rural electrification program in Bududa district

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development in conjunction with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) have launched the rural electrification project in Bududa district.

Rural electrification program is a government-funded project with the aim of financing electricity connections to homes, district headquarters, health centers, schools, and other places with in the country.

Speaking during the project groundbreaking ceremony held in Biwawa village, Burafura Parish in Bushiyi sub county Bududa district this afternoon, Mary Goretti Kitutu, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development also the Manafwa Woman Member of Parliament said the NRM government is committed to developing the energy sector to cause socio-economic development in communities. “I would like to commend the NRM ruling government for prioritizing the energy sector to provide reliable electricity which will eventually culminate into the socio-economic development of the people,” said Kitutu.

She said at least 15.02 kms of electricity distribution lines have been recorded under the rural electrification program, which has translated into the connections of over 50,000 consumers onto the national grid in the first phase, which shall first cover Bushiyi sub county first where the program was launched.

According to Kitutu, this is an increment in rural electricity distribution from 1 percent in 2001 to over 16 percent to date. She said REA will offer free electricity connections and intending consumers will only meet the cost of wiring their houses and inspection fee of 22,000 shillings, adding that they will do the projects in phases because all the mapped areas are captured in the data base.

Sarah Opendi, the state minister for energy and mineral development advised the people to use electricity productively by initiating small-scale businesses so that they benefit from the project. She said they should not use it to only light and charge phones but also set up ventures like weldings, saloons and others that they can generate income out of it.

Dr. Patricia Litho, the REA public relations officer said the government has paid for all connection costs and equally urged the people to use the power to increase their household income by starting small enterprises. “No one should ask for money from you because the government has handled all but what you pay is only the inspection fee of shs 22,000,” says Litho. She noted that connections with in the sub-county would be completed within three months from the time of launching today.

Charles Walimbwa, the Local council 3 chairperson Bushiyi sub county commended the NRM government for promoting the socio-economic empowerment of the people through prioritization of the energy sector among others. He appealed to the people to allow the REA team to do their work without disruption so that the work is completed within the scheduled time.

According to Patrick Kibeti Nabutanyi, the Bududa district communications officer, this is going to address over 70% of sub counties in Bududa district which have been relying on candles and solar for lighting since only 30 percent are connected to the main grid. Bududa district has 28 sub counties, 15 of those are connected but at low coverage. The first phase of this project is expected to reach completion by January next year.

URN