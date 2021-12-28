ENANGA: 21 suspected UCFC rebels arrested

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police have so far arrested 29 people suspected to be members of a new rebel group “Uganda Coalition Forces of Change –UCFC.

Last month, Police dispatched teams from the Crime Intelligence and the flying squad under the command of Edward Ochom, the Director of Police Operations to trace and arrest suspects behind the killings of police officers.

The attacks occurred at two police posts at Ssekanyonyi in Mityana District and Nakasozi in Kiboga District where four police officers were killed by unknown people and their guns were taken. The killing of Corporal Francis Nsubuga, the Officer in Charge of Nakasozi Police Post and Special Police Constable- SPC Paul Dimba in Kiboga district brought the number of killed police officers to six in the past four months.

The Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga on Monday said that the teams have so far arrested more than 21 people in addition to the 8 suspects who were arrested in Kabuusi Swamp, Kassanda District last week.

Enanga said that during the interrogation, some of the suspects admitted that their main motive is to overthrow the government.

He cautioned the youth to avoid being lured to join the rebel group.

According to Enanga, the suspects have been charged with terrorism, possession of illegal, dangerous weapons and aggravated robbery.

*****

URN