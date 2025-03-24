Empowering children with autism through inclusion

MTN Changemakers bridging the gap to brighter futures.

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Patricia Akankwatsa | Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental condition that affects millions of children worldwide. Characterised by challenges in communication, social interaction, and sensory processing, autism is a spectrum disorder, meaning it manifests differently in each individual. While some children with autism may struggle with verbal communication, others may exhibit exceptional abilities in problem-solving, creativity, and attention to detail. Despite their potential, children with autism often face significant barriers to education, healthcare, and social inclusion.

The prevalence of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in Uganda is estimated to impact about 88 people per 10,000 persons.

In Uganda, organizations like the Teens and Tots Neuro Development Foundation and initiatives such as MTN Changemakers are working tirelessly to break down these barriers. By providing resources, vocational training, and advocacy, they are creating a more inclusive society where children with autism can thrive.

For parents of children with autism, the journey is often fraught with challenges. Margret Ngabo a mother of a 22-year-old autistic son knows this all too well. “When my son was two years old, I realized he wasn’t talking like other children,” she recalls.

“I took him to a doctor, and that’s when I learned he had autism. It was a difficult diagnosis to accept, but it was the beginning of a long journey to find the right support for him.”

Ngabo’s experience is not unique. Many parents face stigma, misinformation, and a lack of understanding from their communities.

“People don’t understand autism,” she explains. “When I took my son to a mainstream school, they chased him away because they didn’t know how to handle him. It was heartbreaking.”

The stigma surrounding autism often leads to isolation for both children and their families. In some cases, parents are blamed for their child’s condition, with accusations ranging from curses to witchcraft.

“Society needs to be aware of autism so that the mindset can change. We need acceptance and inclusion so that these children can be integrated into society,” Ngabo emphasizes.

One of the most effective ways to empower children with autism is through vocational training and skill development. At Teens and Tots, children are taught practical skills such as sewing, painting, baking, and crafting. These activities not only provide a sense of accomplishment but also equip the children with the tools they need to lead semi-independent lives.

“When my son first came to Teens and Tots, he couldn’t do much on his own,” Ngabo shares.

“But now, he can make door mats, use a sewing machine, cook, and even bake. These skills give him a sense of purpose and hope for the future.”

The MTN Foundation has played an important role in supporting these initiatives. Through its Changemakers program, MTN has donated industrial sewing machines, baking equipment, digital devices, and soap-making supplies to Teens and Tots.

The move is part of MTN Foundation’s Changemakers Initiative, which provides funding and resources to grassroots organizations working in areas such as economic empowerment, education, and healthcare.

“These are not just items,” says Sylvia Mulinge, CEO of MTN Uganda.

“They are opportunities for these children to learn, create, and thrive.”

Mulinge also re-echoed that through the MTN Changemakers Initiative, MTN Uganda is supporting 25 projects this year with a Shs 500 million investment the same scale of support as last year empowering dreamers to turn their visions into meaningful community transformations.

The MTN Foundation Changemakers Initiative launched two years ago, has already supported multiple projects, including pediatric cancer care at the Bless A Child Foundation, education programs under the 40 Days Over 40 Smiles Foundation, and vocational training through the Hands of Hope Skilling Centre.

More initiatives are planned, including support for Kalangala Home for Children with Special Needs, the Bushenyi Carpentry Project, and water access projects in Lira and Soroti.

Last year, MTN Uganda, through MTN Foundation, invested UGX 500 million in 25 community projects nationwide, aligning with its Ambition 2025 strategy to promote digital and financial inclusion while driving long-term social impact.

Sarah Kisitu the co-founder of Teens and Tots appreciated MTN saying that the materials will not only enhance the learning of the children but also provide an income source for some of the less fortunate mothers in the community.

“This contribution gives families a chance to become more self-reliant. Many of them struggle to make ends meet, and these skills will offer new pathways to economic stability,” she said.

Kisitu says early intervention is critical for children with autism. Research shows that the earlier a child receives support, the better their chances of developing communication, social, and life skills.

“At Teens and Tots, children as young as three years old are enrolled in therapy and educational programs. We’ve seen remarkable progress in our students,” says.

“Some of them couldn’t speak when they first came here, but now they can communicate and even perform on stage. Early intervention makes all the difference.

Despite the progress made, significant barriers to inclusion remain. Many families cannot afford the cost of specialized care, and public support is limited.

“For real progress to happen, we must ensure that everyone has access to opportunities that can improve their lives. This initiative is about empowering families with practical skills that help them generate income and build a sustainable future,” Mulinge said.

For parents like Ngabo, the future is filled with hope. “I want my son to be accepted and valued for who he is,” she says. “I want him to have the chance to contribute to society and live a fulfilling life.”

Through the efforts of organizations like Teens and Tots and initiatives like MTN Changemakers, this vision is becoming a reality. By empowering children with autism and creating inclusive communities, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

The Teens and Tots Neuro Development Centre, established in 2012, provides specialized education, therapy, and vocational training for children with special needs. The new equipment will expand the Centre’s capacity to offer training in tailoring, baking, digital literacy, and artisanal crafts, helping over 500 caregivers and young adults develop skills for employment and entrepreneurship.