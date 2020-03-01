Emorimor names new cabinet

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Teso Chief Papa Emorimor, Augustine Osuban Lemukol Adugala has finally named his new cabinet, more than three months after dropping the old cabinet.

Emorimor reshuffled his cabinet in November last year after attempts by some cabinet ministers to oust him. He later named a 125 member council from different parts of Teso to run the affairs of Iteso Cultural Union- ICU awaiting a new cabinet.

On Saturday, Osuban named his new cabinet comprising the former Ugandan Secretary General to UNESCO, Augustine Omare Okurut, now appointed Prime Minister. He replaces Paul Sande Emolot, who was elevated to Iteso Cultural Union- ICU council last year.

Beatrice Malinga, the widow to former Health Minister, Dr. Stephen Malinga is now the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Central Region, Valerian Ejalu Western Region, Peter Etyang Northern Region and Gabriel Itela, Deputy Prime Minister for the Iteso in Kenya.

Emorimor also appointed Tom Okia Okurut, the Executive Director National Environment Management Authority- NEMA as the new Minister in charge of Natural Resources and Environment, the Executive Director of Enterprise Uganda, Charles Ocici Minister in charge of Trade and Investment and George Opule, Finance Minister.

Others are Florence Oumo, Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives, Ivan Engoru, Constitutional Affairs Minister, Silver Ocaatum Education and sports Minister, Albina Opio, Culture Affairs Minister and Dr. John Opolot, Health Minister among others.

While releasing the names of the new cabinet at Soroti District Council Hall on Saturday, Emorimor called for peace and reconciliation in Teso land. He observed that there were conflicts brewing from Iteso Cultural Union- ICU leadership, something he notes, needs selflessness. He urged the Iteso to unite for the development of the land.

Emorimor, however, noted that the cabinet had been reduced, pending the ICU council deliberations and resolution on the proposed persons. Information obtained by our reporter indicates that some of the proposed names in the cabinet had issues with ICU council over their conduct. According to ICU Constitution, the appointees for ministerial positions shall undergo vetting processes by that council to confirm the appointments.

