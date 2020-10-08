Emorim unveils committee to handle conflicts among Iteso

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Emorimor Papa Augustine Osuban, the head of Iteso Cultural Union-ICU has unveiled a harmonization committee comprising eminent members of the Teso community to settle wrangles among his subjects.

The committee chairperson is Fr. Robert Ecogu, a vicar general in Soroti Catholic Diocese, former Interim Electoral Commission Chairperson, Stephen Besweri Akabwai, Petuwa Amuge, an educationist, Nickolas Nokoria, the former commissioner East African Committee Department of Customs and Peter Ongaria.

Unveiling the members at his home in Serere District on Wednesday afternoon, Emorimor said the Committee will serve as an autonomous body to help address the challenges faced by the Iteso community before they are presented to the ICU cabinet.

He explained that the “Iteso as a community is faced with a number of challenges, which are caused by clans such as land wrangles. So as ICU head, I have decided that we get an independent committee that can help to address such petitions,” said Emorimor.

The Committee Chairperson, Fr. Robert Ecogu challenged the Iteso community to make the best use of the committee since it is aimed at handling conflicts. “Papa Emorimor, you have given us this task today, we have welcomed it.

Now it’s our duty to map all types of conflicts that have derailed clans from development,” said Fr. Ecogu.

