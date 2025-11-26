Emirates’ third Nairobi flight heats up East Africa’s skies

New service intensifies competition for Kenya Airways, Uganda Airlines and Air Tanzania as the Gulf carrier expands its regional dominance.

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT & AGENCIES | Building on Emirates’ 30th anniversary of operations in Kenya, the world’s largest international airline has announced a third daily flight to Nairobi, set to begin on 1 March 2026. The move will increase Emirates’ weekly frequencies to 21, strengthening connectivity between Kenya and Dubai and extending links to the carrier’s global network of nearly 150 destinations.

The additional flight complements Emirates’ current double-daily schedule, introducing an early-morning arrival and departure that improves two-way connections with key European markets such as the UK, France, Norway and Italy, as well as the United States. The expanded timetable is expected to feed Kenya’s ambition of attracting five million international tourists annually by 2030.

Flight EK717 is scheduled to leave Dubai at 00:55 hrs and arrive at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 05:05 hrs. The return service, EK718, will depart Nairobi at 06:50 hrs and land in Dubai at 12:50 hrs.

Emirates has been operating at strong load factors in recent months, underscoring demand on the Nairobi–Dubai corridor. The new service, which will be operated by a three-class Boeing 777, strengthens the airline’s presence in East Africa and introduces fresh competitive pressure on regional carriers such as Kenya Airways, Uganda Airlines and Air Tanzania. All three have been expanding their own international networks, and Emirates’ increased capacity—particularly the availability of First Class cabins—could reshape market shares on long-haul routes linking East Africa with Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

New competition

For Kenya Airways, which has been working to strengthen its partnerships and stabilise its long-haul operations, Emirates’ enhanced offering presents both competition and opportunity. The optimised schedule is expected to integrate efficiently with KQ’s own network under the existing interline agreement. Since the partnership was signed in 2023, more than 31,000 passengers have used the combined networks of both carriers, split almost evenly, highlighting the mutual benefits despite heightened competition. Regional travellers heading to Rwanda, Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro, Mozambique and Burundi will continue to tap into this connectivity.

For Uganda Airlines and Air Tanzania—both pursuing growth beyond the continent—the entry of a third daily Emirates service raises the competitive bar on service quality, price, and seamless global connections. The increased frequencies out of Nairobi could draw transit passengers from neighbouring countries, amplifying pressure on regional carriers to accelerate fleet modernisation, expand intercontinental routes or deepen strategic partnerships.

Beyond passenger travel, Emirates’ additional flight provides a significant boost to cargo capacity, adding 280 tonnes of weekly belly-hold space on the Dubai–Nairobi route. Kenya’s high-value perishable exports—including fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers—are expected to benefit from the early-morning departure, which ensures faster, more efficient access to markets in the Middle East, Europe and Asia. This expanded capacity also intensifies competition for freight traffic, an area where Emirates SkyCargo already plays a dominant role.

Kenya and the UAE continue to strengthen economic ties, most notably through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed earlier this year. Emirates SkyCargo’s activity in the country—three weekly freighters plus the soon-to-be 21 weekly passenger flights—will bring the airline’s total cargo capacity in and out of Nairobi to more than 1,100 tonnes per week, reinforcing its influence in the region’s aviation and trade sectors.

6.6 million passengers

The announcement comes shortly after Emirates celebrated 30 years of service to Nairobi. Since 1995, the airline has carried more than 6.6 million passengers to and from Kenya, facilitating traffic flows from South Korea, China, Thailand and Australia, as well as long-haul travellers from the US. Kenyan travellers continue to favour destinations such as Shanghai, Beijing, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, New York, Seattle and Washington.

In 2024, Emirates deepened its presence in East Africa with the opening of the first Emirates World store on the continent, located in Nairobi. The space offers immersive digital experiences and personalised travel consultations, reflecting the airline’s wider investment in service excellence, both on the ground and in the air.

Bookings for the expanded three-daily Dubai–Nairobi schedule are now open, marking a new phase of connectivity, competition and commercial opportunity across East Africa’s aviation sector.