Emirates, Qatar competition heats up in Uganda

How the rivalry between the two Gulf carriers has contributed to the growth of the local aviation industry

NEWS ANALYSIS | IAN KATUSIIME | Emirates and Qatar Airways, the two Gulf carriers dominating the global aviation industry are flexing muscles over the fast growing Ugandan market. Every week thousands of Ugandans depart for the United Arab Emirates and Qatar for business, jobs and holiday on the two airlines respectively.

Emirates’ flight from Entebbe International Airport to Dubai and back, is marking a major milestone on the route: 25 years of operations in Uganda. Qatar Airways operates eleven weekly flights in peak season from Entebbe to Hamad International Airport in a sign of how the two airlines have hit a goldmine in Uganda.

Emirates started with three weekly flights linking Nairobi and Addis Ababa before becoming a direct service in 2007. Emirates has operated 15,900 flights in this period according to a company statement.

Qatar Airways operates daily flights from Entebbe to Doha, the Qatari capital, to meet the surging demand of Ugandans heading to the small but wealthy country that is in high demand of labourers to work in its booming hospitality and construction industry.

The Gulf carriers are a symbol of luxury and comfort for multitudes of Ugandans heading to the Middle East and beyond. Their intense competition has led to the growth of Uganda’s aviation industry and improved service offerings for other airlines that fly out of Entebbe including the national carrier, Uganda Airlines.

Dubai has grown into an affordable holiday destination and a centre of trade, technology and investment. The ‘city of gold’ as it is known became popular among Ugandans because of its relaxed visa requirements compared to many other countries.

“Over the years, Emirates has steadily and strategically scaled its operations to Entebbe, evolving with customer demand,” the airline said in a statement. “In 2015, Emirates first operated the Boeing 777-200LR, replacing the Airbus A330-200 and upgrading seat capacity by 12%. Now, Emirates operates a three-class Boeing 777-300ER and remains the only international airline offering a First Class cabin in and out of the city.”

Emirates currently operates seven weekly flights to Entebbe making it a dominant player in Uganda’s aviation industry. The 25 year milestone for Emirates comes at a time of intense competition with Qatar Airways which is ramping up operations in Entebbe.

During peak season, Qatar Airways has eleven weekly daily flights from Entebbe to Doha mirror the growth of travel demand to Qatar. Doha is known for business, tourism and diplomacy. From April 25 to October 25 this year, Qatar Airways increased its flights from 7 to 11 from Entebbe to at 17:30 and at 1:35. These flights are on a Boeing 777-800 configured with 18 Premium Economy and 249 Economy seats.

Qatar Airways’ service to Uganda has always been about meeting the demand from young Ugandans in search for better livelihoods in the gas-rich nation that is just a fraction of Uganda’s size.

From August 1-September 30, 2024, the airline added four flights from its daily service to make it eleven flights in the two month period signalling the airline’s flexibility in a fast growing market. It has been a journey of significant growth for Qatar Airlines in Uganda which launched operations in Uganda on November 11, 2011.

The airline’s growth is fast expanding in the region. From October 25, 2025, Qatar Airways will be offering 68 weekly flights to ten East African destinations in eight countries, i.e. Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti, Rwanda, and Seychelles. This includes a new codeshare with Kenya Airways for nineteen destinations.

To serve these destinations, Qatar Airways has a diversified fleet that contains Boeing 777, 787 Dreamliners, the A350(the most advanced passenger plane in service), and the A320.

Main exports in East Africa are fresh produce, fish, flowers, coffee and textiles. East Africa continues to emerge as one of the world’s most dynamic regions experiencing rapid growth across tourism, trade and human capital.

For the last two years, Emirates and the Uganda Tourism Board have collaborated to stimulate inbound tourism, promoting the country’s stunning natural landscapes, free-roaming wildlife experiences, thrilling adventure sports and rich culture, in key destinations on the airline’s network.

Since January 2025, Emirates has noted a 16% uptick in passengers on the Dubai-Entebbe route, with key traffic from the US, China, India, the UK, Thailand and the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Beyond commercial operations, Emirates has also invested in Ugandan communities. In September 2024, Emirates’ ‘Dubai 7s for Good’ CSR programme raised a record UgShs587m dedicated to building community infrastructure and sports amenities at North Road Primary School in Uganda, a community school recognised for its excellence in rugby, football, and netball.

Benefits

Emirates and Qatar operations in Uganda have contributed to the growth of Uganda’s aviation industry. The increased flight operations have boosted Uganda’s connectivity to global markets, including the Middle East, North America, Europe, Asia and North Africa. There has also been trade facilitation by providing reliable cargo capacity and faster delivery times.

Uganda Airlines and the air travel industry in general have also tapped into the global excellence of the two airlines well known for their premium services. Qatar Airways has been named world’s best airline for a record nine times at the Skytrax Airline Awards. Qatar Airways’ broad network has integrated Uganda into the African continent’s tourism and business travel sectors.

Qatar Airways has also partnered with a local catering company in Uganda and approved local suppliers for bottled water and wine from South Africa.

Qatar Airways is renowned for its innovative marketing and impeccable customer service delivering a seamless blend of innovation, elegance, and precision that has set new benchmarks in global aviation excellence. Emirates is reputed for its exceptional customer service blending world class efficiency with a distinctive touch of luxury that has redefined modern air travel.

Both airlines have centred their strategy around sports marketing which analysts say new carriers like Uganda Airlines can learn from.

Qatar Airways is the global airline partner of Formula One and shirt sponsor of French football club PSG and Italian side Inter Milan. It’s also a partner of UEFA. During the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final between PSG and Inter Milan held in Munich, the airline hit a sponsorship treble. It was a landmark branding moment for the aviation giant.

Qatar Airways was also a sponsor for the 2022 FIFA World Cup that Qatar hosted. A year before the tournament, Qatar Airways delivered a special fly-by above all the eight stadiums with the Winners Trophy as part of build up festivities. It was a special Boeing 777 aircraft draped in the FIFA World Cup 2022 livery that set the stage for the first tournament of its kind to be held in the Middle East and the Arabian peninsula.

Emirates is the shirt sponsor of Arsenal, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Olympique Lyon. In December 2021, Emirates flew its showstopping A380 (the largest passenger plane in service) 500 feet over the Dubai Sevens stadiums in an event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the United Arab Emirates wowing fans. The National Day and the Sevens tournament are now synonymous with Emirates flypast. Emirates also has a long-standing partnership with the US Open tennis championship.

The operations of the two Gulf carriers, who both operate a Boeing 777 on their five hour flights out of Uganda which have boosted flight operations capacity for Entebbe Airport in terms of handling the twin-aisle jet and its demands. Experts say their high-octane activity based on large aircraft offers many lessons to other airlines with smaller planes and by extension, less demanding operations.

The 777 has a high passenger load and substantial cargo volumes placing strenuous demands on an Entebbe airport which has limited infrastructure. Runways, taxiways, and ramp areas must have sufficient pavement strength to support the high weight and tire pressure of the B777.

The jet’s powerful engines produce significant jet blast, requiring appropriate mitigation measures or designated areas to prevent damage to other aircraft, equipment, or terminal facilities.

The plane also needs two or even three passenger boarding bridges to accommodate simultaneous boarding/deplaning from multiple doors for efficient turnarounds. This is in addition to the high volume of baggage, and Air Traffic Control procedures required to manage the flow of large aircraft, which may have specific approach and departure path constraints due to their size, speed, and climb/descent angles.

Fast post-covid recovery

Derek Nseko, an aviation analyst, told The Independent that the Middle East represents the largest outbound market for Uganda so the big gulf carriers are key players in Uganda’s aviation sector.

“However, Uganda is benefiting hugely from a fast post-covid recovery and significant demand growth in the last 2 years. Entebbe is posting record year on year figures and this will continue to be a trend so the increased capacity from Emirates and Qatar is a reflection on that.”

Nseko said the last months of the year are peak season which is part of the wider seasonal ramp ups from these airlines. “Unlike Uganda Airlines, the gulf carriers are not just providing point to point connectivity but are perhaps the most important onward connectors from Entebbe to the rest of the world given their huge networks.”

He said the benefits of having this sort of competition could be seen from the inspiration they provide to improve infrastructure such as premium lounges and capacity increases at the airport.

“They also demand high standards of operational performance so this is a direct benefit with improvements in ground and baggage handling required to attract and sustain such operations.” He added that the challenge is to convert that into economic gains for the country.