Emery fined £8,000 for kicking water bottle towards fans

London, United Kingdom | AFP | Arsenal manager Unai Emery was fined £8,000 ($10,000) on Monday for kicking a water bottle into the crowd during his side’s Boxing Day draw at Brighton after admitting to a Football Association charge.

“Unai Emery has been fined £8,000 after he admitted an FA improper conduct charge and accepted the standard penalty,” English football’s governing body announced said in a statement.

The FA had announced on Thursday that the Spaniard had been charged over the incident — which took place at full-time of the Gunners’ 1-1 draw on the south coast — although Emery himself had initially hoped his apologising to the home supporter would have been enough to see him escape punishment.

“I hope so, yes,” the former Paris Saint-Germain boss had said when asked whether his apology should be the end of the matter.

“But I have to respect the decision because it is a circumstance of my action but not another intention from me with the supporter. I say to them my apology.”

Emery has however escaped a touchline ban and will be free to take charge when Fulham visit the Emirates on New Year’s Day.