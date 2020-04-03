Elegu immigration officials accused of allowing Ugandans into country

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Immigration officials at Elegu, the Uganda– South Sudan border in Amuru District are on the spot for allegedly clearing six Ugandans into the country.

On March 22, Uganda closed her borders with South Sudan to contain the outbreak of the deadly disease in the country. Though South Sudan has not confirmed any single case of the virus, the immigration officials are under the spotlight for contravening the directive by the Ministry of Health.

Police say they have commenced inquiries to ascertain circumstance under which the six Ugandans who include; David Kumagum, Julius Peter Oloya, Francis Kamugum, Norman Okeny, Emmanuel Kamugum and Richard Oola, all residents of Gulu Municipality were cleared to enter the country.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson says that police backed by the military on Thursday afternoon nabbed the suspects hiding at Favour of God’s Ministry Guest House around St. Mauritz in Laroo Division.

According to Okema, preliminary findings indicate that the suspects led by one, Pastor Julius Odyek had travelled to South Sudan on March 1st for a religious crusade that was conducted between 23rd and 25th of March, 2020 and returned on 31st.

It is alleged that on March 31, Odyek, Oola and Kamugum drove into Uganda on Truck registration number SSD 720AZ via Elegu to Gulu and all their passports were stamped at the border by the Immigration Officers.

However, the other four team members came on a different vehicle but had temporary movement permits which were all signed. However, their temperatures confirmed normal after they were tested using an electromagnetic non-contact thermometer.

The suspects have been directed to start mandatory 14 days of self-quarantine under strict health surveillance and monitoring of COVID-19 Gulu Task Force as required by the Health Ministry guidelines.

Since March, Gulu District through the Task Force on the pandemic has quarantined and isolated more than 40 people with suspected cases of the virus as a precautionary measure out of which 17 were discharged after testing negative and completing the 14 days’ quarantine period.

