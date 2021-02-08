Elections cancelled in Pakanyi sub county over mismatch of symbols

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was confusion in polling stations in Pakanyi sub county, Masindi district after there was a mix up in the symbols of candidates for woman councillor seat for Kyakamese West Parish.

The elections were first cancelled last week after the commission delivered ballot papers for only one polling station out of the six in the parish.

Two candidates vying for the position include, Mary Birungi of the National Resistance Movement-NRM and Irene Karuhanga an independent candidate.

However on Monday, Karuhanga agents were surprised to find the symbol of a clock on the ballot papers attached to her photo instead of a ball which is contrary to what she had chosen prompting her to notify the electoral commission.

John Paul Osinde, the Masindi district returning officer said that they were forced to cancel the elections following the confusion. He says the electoral commission will come up with a special date when the election will be conducted.

Karuhanga argued that a lot has been invested in today’s election.

Birungi expressed disappointment at the cancellation saying it will be costly for her. She also said that voters may not turn up for the election when the Electoral commission fixes another date.

She says that the EC had all the time to verify each candidate’s symbols before printing the ballot papers.

URN