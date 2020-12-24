Elderly woman strangled to death in Pader

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A seventy-five-year-old woman in Pader district has been killed by strangulation. Santorina Akello’s lifeless body was found lying in her house in Mission ‘’A’’ Village in Ogole Parish Lapul Sub County by her daughter, Nighty Aloyo on Wednesday.

George Ocira, a relative to the deceased told URN on Wednesday evening that her body was found with bruises around the neck, a sign that she struggled with her killers.

In his statement at Pajule Police Station, Ocira says the deceased was involved in a feud with her nephew identified as Bonny Okot who threatened to kill her prompting her to shift from Jaka Village where she was staying.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police spokesperson, says preliminary findings show that the deceased was killed by strangulation. He says they have apprehended her nephew Bonny Okot as a prime suspect in the murder.

The case is being investigated under CRB: 86/2020 at Pajule Police Station. According to Okema, this is the sixth murder case they have registered in Aswa River Region within a space of one week.

He blames the cases on domestic violence, robbery and mob action. Okema appealed to local and religious leaders to sensitize community members on better ways to resolve disputes other than resorting to unlawful methods.

URN