Eighteen-year-old leads Africa Amateur Championship as Ugandans struggle on day 1

Okwong expects better show from Ugandan legion today

🟥 Africa Amateur Open

🟢 Tanaka ZIM 65

🟢 Buchanan SA 67

🟢 Karanga KEN 68

Ugandans

⚪ Michael Alunga – 75 (Tied 18th)

⚪ Titus Okwong – 77 (Tied 31st)

⚪ Elton Thembo – 79 (Tied 37th)

⚪ Joseph Cwinya-ai – 80 (Tied 43rd)

⚪ Andrew Ssekibejja – 82 (Tied 51st)

⚪ Ibra Bagalana – 87 (Tied 62nd)

⚪ Reagan Akena – 87 (Tied 62nd)

Mpumalanga in South Africa | THE INDEPENDENT AND UGC MEDIA | Zimbabwe’s Tanaka Chatora leads the way on seven-under-par after Wednesday’s opening round of the Africa Amateur Championship at Leopard Creek.

The 18-year-old made two eagles and five birdies in a superb round of 65 to hold a two-shot lead over Jack Buchanan of South Africa, who carded a 67 that featured an eagle and five birdies.

“I’m feeling great. I think the goal of today was just to have fun and I definitely did,” said Chatora, who joined the Africa High Performance Programme in 2022, a partnership between The R&A, the International Golf Federation, PGA of South Africa and Olympic Solidarity.

Leader after 18 holes 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kfDL3r7fI2 — Africa Amateur Championship (@AfricaAmChamp) February 5, 2025

Two eagles and five birdies for the leader, Tanaka Chatora 🇿🇼 Watch the full opening round highlights 👉 https://t.co/QJgP9FuW7p pic.twitter.com/pSmUchB2WL — Africa Amateur Championship (@AfricaAmChamp) February 5, 2025

In the bunker on the 18th at Leopard Creek, Tanaka Chatora produces this… Watch the first round of the Africa Amateur Championship live 👉 https://t.co/heikhkFmtG pic.twitter.com/RB5iIq2Fu7 — Africa Amateur Championship (@AfricaAmChamp) February 5, 2025

Ugandans in slow start

Titus Okwong was under no illusions after a difficult Wednesday for Ugandan golfers at Leopard Creek Golf Course in Melalene, Mpumalanga in South Africa. “Reckless mistakes on my side cost me,” Okwong conceded after a round of 77 left him trailing the leader by 12 strokes.

It is likely that Okwong’s recklessness by his own admission is a view shared by the other Ugandans who are competing at Leopard Creek when analysing their own games save for Michael Alunga who posted a 75.

On a course rated the best in Africa and 26th in the world, Uganda Open champions Joseph Reagan Akena, Joseph Cwinya-ai and Andrew Ssekibejja all struggled to score.

“Tomorrow will be a better day,” Okwong remarked, arguing that he and his colleagues had adjusted to demands of the course. “The conditions are PGA Tour class; very fast greens, thick semi-roughs, pristine fairways and soft and fine white sand bunkers and countoured greens.”

No doubt Bagalana, Akena, Thembo and Cwinya-ai will be keen to put a modicum of respectability to their names on the second day. East Africa’s number one amateur golfer, Michael Karanga of Kenya, had few challenges in posting a 68 that leaves him in firm contention. The winner of the 72-hole stroke play event will receive an exemption into the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. A total of 72 men are competing from the entire continent.

Okwong meanwhile has mapped out what to do. “I will be more keen on the second day,” he reiterated. “I want to go as low as I can, and who knows, may be touch 69,” he added.