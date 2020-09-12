Saturday , September 12 2020
Lato Milk
Home / NEWS / Eight NRM registrars arrested for inflating results
Covid-19 Image

Eight NRM registrars arrested for inflating results

The Independent September 12, 2020 NEWS Leave a comment

Oe of the arrested Registrars being escorted to police

Kampala, Uganda |  THE INDEPENDENT | Eight registrars of the National Resistance Movement-NRM have been arrested in Mbale City for allegedly inflating results from the party primaries held on Friday.

They include Hamuza Hasiyo, Rachel Mukiniri, Godfrey Waswa, Isaac Walufa, Susan Nagami, Shaluwa Muteme and Fred Webisa. They were arrested from Nankoba village, Nabweya Parish in Northern Division, Mbale City. The other is Alice Mulokole, a resident of Bunalwele B village in the Northern Division.

According to the Police, seven of the arrested people were found in one of the registrars’ homes tallying votes in favour of particular candidates. It is also said that Mulokole was caught red-handed changing results of one candidate from 15 to 180 at the time of her arrest. The suspects are now detained at Mbale Central Police station. 

Meanwhile, the Police also arrested Mutwalibi Kaukha for conniving with a group of 20 youths who allegedly attacked polling officials at Mosque cell, Busamaga West, Industrial Division in Mbale and grabbed declaration forms from one of the returning officers and a mobile phone from a polling assistant. The rest of the youths are still at large.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson said that investigations in all issues are underway.

********

URN

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved