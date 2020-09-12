Eight NRM registrars arrested for inflating results

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Eight registrars of the National Resistance Movement-NRM have been arrested in Mbale City for allegedly inflating results from the party primaries held on Friday.

They include Hamuza Hasiyo, Rachel Mukiniri, Godfrey Waswa, Isaac Walufa, Susan Nagami, Shaluwa Muteme and Fred Webisa. They were arrested from Nankoba village, Nabweya Parish in Northern Division, Mbale City. The other is Alice Mulokole, a resident of Bunalwele B village in the Northern Division.

According to the Police, seven of the arrested people were found in one of the registrars’ homes tallying votes in favour of particular candidates. It is also said that Mulokole was caught red-handed changing results of one candidate from 15 to 180 at the time of her arrest. The suspects are now detained at Mbale Central Police station.

Meanwhile, the Police also arrested Mutwalibi Kaukha for conniving with a group of 20 youths who allegedly attacked polling officials at Mosque cell, Busamaga West, Industrial Division in Mbale and grabbed declaration forms from one of the returning officers and a mobile phone from a polling assistant. The rest of the youths are still at large.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson said that investigations in all issues are underway.

