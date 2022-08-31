Education minister appeals to teachers to return for third term

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | John Chrysostom Muyingo, the State Mnister for Higher Education has appealed to teachers to fast prepare and return for the third term that opens on the September 4.

Muyingo was speaking during the official opening of the national training workshop for the executive members of the Association of School Head teachers in Uganda at Kololo Senior Secondary School in Kampala on August 30.

“The third term is important because it determines whether the learner is to be promoted or not; nothing should be done to frustrate it,” he said. We need highly motivated teachers in the classroom.

His comments come at a time the government and teachers continue to deliberate on salary enhancements to match that of other civil servants.

Muyingo said, government is committed to increasing salaries of all teachers although it had to start with those teaching science subjects.

“The resource envelop is small,” he said, “but I know with time, all teachers’ salaries will be enhanced, other education challenges will be addressed to ensure sustainable development.”

The workshop was held in line with the Ministry of education’s new curriculum that is ‘competence based’ and emphasizes the need for continuous mentoring and professional development of teachers to be able to positively impact learners during their time at school and workplace.

The organisers told journalists that the workshop aimed at reviewing and consolidating learning from term one and two, programme implementation around the growth mindset, gender responsive pedagogy among other issues.