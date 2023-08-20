ECOWAS special envoys meet Niger’s ousted president, junta leader

Abuja, Nigeria | Xinhua | A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Saturday met Niger’s junta leader Abdourahamane Tchiani and the ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, a Nigerian presidential spokesperson said.

The ECOWAS special envoys to Niger have returned to the Nigerien capital, Niamey, to continue their dialogue with the leaders of the Niger military junta, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, a media aide to the Nigerian president said on a social media platform on Saturday evening.

“After meeting (with the) head of Niger’s CNSP (the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland), General Abdoulrahmane Tchiani, the ECOWAS delegation in Niger has also visited President Mohamed Bazoum this evening in Niamey,” Abdulaziz said, without revealing further details.

In early August, a delegation comprising members from the ECOWAS, the African Union and the United Nations failed to enter Niamey to meet the military junta, according to the ECOWAS Commission.

On Aug. 10, the ECOWAS has resolved to activate its standby force in response to the recent coup in Niger while underscoring its continued commitment to restore constitutional order in the country through peaceful means.