EC explains why some youths missed voting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT The Electoral Commission has come out to explain why some of the youths had their names missing during the election today for youth village committees across the country. In some parts of the country, the elections were marred by violence caused especially by missing names on the voter’s register.

In places like Bwaise, Kawempe, Kazo, Kibuye, Namasuba, Mengo among others, youths were incensed when they found their names missing on the register. They accused the Electoral Commission of being in cahoots with the ruling National Resistance Movement to deny the opposition chance to win the elections.

But speaking to Uganda Radio Network, Paul Bukenya, the spokesperson of the Electoral Commission said many of those complaining about their names missing on the register, actually never registered to take part in the elections.

“Generally, the exercise has gone on well countrywide. The only emerging issue has been people turning up at the polling stations and saying they want to be part of the elections yet they are not in the register,” said Bukenya.

He explained that a person having a national identity card, that doubles as a voter’s card and being between 18-30 years is not enough to qualify as a voter.

“We updated the register between November and December last year from which we compiled a youth register but not every youth was automatically put on the youth register unless those who were willing. The law doesn’t conscript people, its by choice,” added Bukenya.

In a statement about the exercise countrywide, Bukenya said the Electoral Commission had concluded the exercise without major hiccups. At the close of polling at 4:00 pm, in Kampala, results for 928 Cells out of a total of 958 Cells had been returned. “Preliminary reports indicate the elections were not concluded in 30 Cells due to riotous conduct by the voters,” Bukenya’s statement says in part.

It adds that in Wakiso district which has 533 villages, 512 villages had returned results with the exercise set to be repeated in at least 21 villages, where elections were called off also due to chaotic behaviours. In Mityana district, 612 villages were all able to conduct elections peacefully.

“Other districts from across the country have reported peaceful electoral exercise, with isolated cases of violent conduct by candidates and their supporters, which attracted police intervention. A detailed report on the elections will be issued in due course,” Bukenya said.

Meanwhile, at all the polling stations, we visited, there was limited observance of the Standard Operating Procedures aimed at limiting the spread of the Coronavirus COVID-19). Indeed, at all those stations we visited there were hand washing facilities but few of the voters bothered to wash their hands.

At Kibuye, Namasuba, Kikaaya, few of those who turned up to vote or voted for actually had face masks. When it, came to social distancing, people were freely mixing forgetting it ever existed. When asked about these scenarios, Bukenya said, as a Commission, they have done what is within their mandate, the rest was for the individuals to implement.

“It’s all about the value you attach to your life. If we put there water and we guide this is the process and you just walk past it, then you have not taken your life seriously. We also have police officers who should enforce this but if they have not, that is rather unfortunate,” said Bukenya.

Last week the Electoral Commission conducted elections for special interest groups which include the elderly and people with disabilities. The election of the youth committees marks the end of Special Interest Group elections at the village or cell level.

