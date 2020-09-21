EC establishes complaints desk as nomination process kicks off

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission (EC) has established a complaints desk to support the nomination exercise of candidates for local government council elections scheduled to start today until October 1, 2020.

According to the EC spokesperson Paul Bukenya, the complaints desk will provide any required information to the public and to election officials to facilitate the process of verification of aspirants or supporters on the national voters register.

The desk at the EC headquarters in Kampala will also provide guidance on any legal issues and respond to general inquiries during the nomination exercise from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The candidates set to be nominated starting today for local government councils elections include district chairpersons and councillors, municipality division chairpersons and councillors at the respective district headquarters and others. The others to be nominated are sub county, town and municipal division chairpersons and councillors at county headquarters.

Bukenya says that the nomination exercise will be followed by a campaign period leading to the polling days for the various elective positions between January 10th and February 8th 2021.

******

URN