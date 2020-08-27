EC denies presidential hopeful nomination forms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Electoral Commission has turned away presidential hopeful, Gideon Turyamureeba.

The 33-year-old from Kanungu district turned up at Electoral Commission offices along Jinja road on Thursday afternoon to pick presidential nominations ahead of the 2021 general elections.

However, Turyamureeba was denied the presidential nomination forms when he failed to reveal his profession, which raised a suspicion on his level of education.

Turyamureeba couldn’t have any of this. He accused Electoral Commission of corruption.

He told URN that he has the prerequisite educational qualifications to stand for the presidency.

According to the 2021 presidential nomination guidelines, a person is not qualified for election as president unless that person has completed a minimum formal education of Advanced Level Standard or its equivalent.

Electoral Commission Spokesperson, Paul Bukenya explained that prior to issuing the nomination forms to presidential aspirants, they subject them to basic questions. He said those who fail to answer the questions are turned away.

Bukenya says that if one lacks a certificate for the Advanced level of education, they are expected to present their certificates to the National Council of Higher Education for verification whether they have an equivalent.

So far 65 aspirants have picked presidential nominations.

