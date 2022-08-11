EC at crossroads over Gogonyo county by-election

Paliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission is at crossroads over the failure of the National Unity Platform candidate Joseph Opolot Okoboi to submit an official notice for his withdrawal from the Gogonyo County parliamentary race.

Two of the three candidates who were nominated to contest in the by-election announced that they had withdrawn from the race. They include Okoboi, and independent candidate Issa Bantalib Taligola who officially announced his withdrawal during a rally attended by President Yoweri Museveni in Obutete and Kaukura sub-counties in Pallisa district.

Issa Bantalib Taligola, who early morning wrote to the Electoral Commission said that he withdrew from the race for the unity of the people of Gogonyo.

Their withdrawal implies that David Orone of the National Resistance Movement could be declared unopposed ahead of the polls slated for Thursday, August 11. But while Taligola has already written to the Electoral Commission, Okoboi is yet to submit his intent three days since news about his withdrawal appeared in the public domain.

The Electoral Commission guidelines indicate that duly nominated candidates may withdraw their nomination at any time before polling day through a notification to the commission for independent candidates, while those sponsored by political parties are required to present a letter signed by the Secretary General of the party.

Paul Bukenya, the spokesperson of the Electoral Commission told URN that the Electoral Commission is set to conduct the by-election with two candidates in the race. Bukenya says that the NUP candidate did not follow the right procedure in withdrawing his candidature and that the commission had not received any notification about his candidature by yesterday afternoon.

However, the Pallisa District Returning Officer Daniel Othieno told journalists at his office on Wednesday that his office has not received any communication from Okoboi and the National Unity Platform. Othieno emphasizes that elections will have to go on with two candidates including him and the NRM candidate.

However, Okoboi told Uganda Radio Network that he had tried to secure a letter from the National Unity Platform in vain.

NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Tanga Odoi said that if NUP’s candidate does not withdraw formerly from the race, then they are prepared to go the polls on Thursday.

